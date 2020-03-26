Main Street Theater Launches ART TOGETHER ONLINE

In an effort to stay connected through the current COVID 19 crisis, Main Street Theater is launching a new online program, Art Together with Main Street Theater.

"We come together through theater at MST, and even though we can't do that in person right now, we can come together in other ways," says Shannon Emerick, Director of Marketing and Communications for Main Street. "We hope this will be engaging, meaningful, and just fun for anyone who needs a respite from our 'new normal,'" says Rebecca Greene Udden, Founding Artistic Director, who will lead the theater into its 45th Season later this year.

Art Together with Main Street Theater (also known as AT with MST) will have 4 components with regular, free online offerings:

MST@Home: You've come to our house all these years - now let us come to yours. We'll have artists sharing monologues and songs, designers sharing artwork, directors sharing stories, all via short videos.

TY Tuesdays: Offerings for our Theater for Youth audience members and their families in the form of short videos and activity attachments.

Collaboration Classes: Short, online theater classes for children - or anyone who wants to have a little fun!

Part of the Art Series Online: We'll continue our MainStage Part of the Art Series online with discussions via Zoom so that we can talk together live. Free and open to all, as always. Please note: these will take a little longer to arrange, but they are in the works.

Main Street will post Art Together offerings on these platforms:

MainStreetTheater.com

Facebook: @MainStreetTheaterHouston

Twitter: @msthouson

Instagram: @mst_houston

YouTube: Main Street Theater Houston

Weekly eblasts: sign up at MainStreetTheater.com (scroll to page bottom)

Now in its 44th season, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 - high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street. Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners.

shannon@mainstreettheater.com

