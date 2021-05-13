Live Nation Unveils Plans For Houston Music Venue 'The Terminal'

The world's leading live entertainment company, Live Nation, has revealed the first details and November 2021 opening of the 5,000-capacity live music venue "The Terminal," designed with advanced architecture that will create a distinctive, one-of-a-kind experience for artists and fans by replicating the same intimate feel of a small club. Housed in the city's latest major downtown development project POST Houston, The Terminal will be a key anchor in the transformation of the historic former Barbara Jordan Post Office into a hub for culture, food, shopping and recreation.

When artists stand on The Terminal's stage, in their line of site, guests will literally appear to "wallpaper" the room with virtually no visible blank spaces or gaps as all balcony aisles and walkways have been designed at angles so that the artist never sees the aisles-only people.

Above the general admission space, there will be seated balconies called "Tribune Tiers" that have been designed and constructed to provide fans with a concert-viewing experience like none other. This new state-of-the-art design will provide guests with an intimate viewing experience, despite not being on the floor of the venue. The term "Tribune Tiers" emanates from the term "tribune" defined as "a person who upholds or defends the rights of the people."

Designed by internationally renowned firm OMA, led by OMA Partner Jason Long, Live Nation's The Terminal will feature an innovative venue designed to create a sense of intimacy between the artist on stage and guests.

Along with other flourishes, the venue will combine industrial materials such as fiberglass grating, polycarbonate and aluminized fabric with an array of ephemeral multi-colored lighting effects to create a machine for spectacle.

"The Terminal will be a great addition to the live music scene in Houston giving artists and fans more options to connect at concerts," said Sherri Sosa, President, Venue Nation. "We look forward to the Terminal bringing hundreds of shows to the city once it opens its doors, not only delivering some great live music but also creating new jobs for the community."

The Terminal's show scheduled is expected to be announced in July.