Interview: Joshua Morrisey of MEAN GIRLS at Theatre Under The Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joshua Morrisey electrifies the stage as the irresistibly vibrant Damian Hubbard in the touring production of Mean Girls. His journey from belting out tunes in a high school gospel choir to landing a role in Footloose is a testament to his unyielding passion for performance. With experiences ranging from community theater to regional productions and now a national tour, Joshua has truly made his mark. In this captivating interview, he opens up about the pivotal moments that have defined his career. He dives into what makes his portrayal of Damian so special, blending the show’s dynamic score with the character’s deeper layers. Joshua’s insights are not only inspiring but also packed with warmth and authenticity, offering heartfelt advice for aspiring actors hoping to make their dreams come true.

1. What inspired you to pursue acting, and how did you end up in this role? Was there a specific moment or person that influenced your career choice?

When I was a freshman in high school, I was in the gospel choir. We would often stay after school for rehearsals, but one day rehearsal was canceled for auditions for Footloose. I decided to check it out and BAM that was my first audition ever. Sadly, the pandemic caused schools to shut down, so I never got to do the show, but my mom acted as my agent and started finding auditions for me. My first show was Madagascar Jr. and I’ve been doing shows ever since.

2. Can you share a personal experience or a piece of advice that has shaped your approach to acting and performing?

My first regional job was a Swing in The Color Purple and I found out that I was going on opening night. Scrambling with my poorly written notes, I looked visibly scared and nervous. My good friend, Alannah McMillan, came to me and said, “Joshua, God put you in this position for a reason. People trusted you to do this job so go out there and show them why you have it.” That statement made me go out onstage and step on peoples’ toes confidently.

Alexys Morera (Janis Sarkisian) and the Tour Company of Mean Girls

Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2024

3. Looking back on your career so far, what role or project has been the most significant to you, and why?

Aside from Mean Girls, One of the most memorable shows I did was Jelly’s Last Jam at Cape Fear Regional Theatre. I never had a bad day while doing that show. There was tons of great dancing and I did it with some pretty talented people. It was also one of the few shows I did that was filled with other POC actors.

Pictured (L-R): Natalie Shaw (Cady Heron), Joshua Morrisey (Damian Hubbard), Alexys Morera

(Janis Sarkisian), and the Tour Company of Mean Girls

Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2024

4. Mean Girls has a great score. How do you find the music and lyrics complement your portrayal of Damien? Are there any specific musical numbers you enjoy performing the most?

As I’m working on a role and learning new music, I like to focus on the piano score when provided. There are always hidden gems that can spark ideas for movement on stage. One of my favorites is in the first section of “Stop.” There was a slight ‘ding’ when I set my hat down, so I added a little smile and kicked my leg. It’s very subtle but it’s moments like these that make the character come alive.

Kristen Seggio (Ms. Norbury) and Tym Brown (Mr. Duvall)

Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2024

5. How do you think Damien evolves throughout the musical? What key moments contribute to his character development?

Janis’s line when we introduce ourselves to Cady is “This is Damian. He’s almost too gay to function.” We see this line come up a few times throughout the show. In the bedroom scene when discussing the burn book, then during “World Burn” when the contents of it is exposed to the school. There we see how quickly a joke between friends can take a turn for the worst. I bring this up because throughout the show we get to see Damian be unapologetically himself. It may seem that nothing can get to him, but we see that shift in character when the whole school negatively uses that line. Though never said out loud, there is a moment in the show where Cady signals to Damian that she is sorry. Come see the show to see if you notice the little moment we share.

Natalie Shaw (Cady Heron)

Photo by Jenny Anderson, 2023

6. What advice would you give to someone who is just starting in the acting world? Are there any key lessons you’ve learned that you’d like to share?

Absorb all the information you can get and apply what you think works best for you. Acting can be a little frightening especially when it seems like you’re the only one who’s new to it. However, you shouldn’t be afraid to ask the people around you for advice. This theatre world is small and we need to continue to support each other.

Joshua Morrisey (Damian Hubbard) and Alexys Morera (Janis Sarkisian)

Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2024

Comments