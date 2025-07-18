Interview: A Wicked Turn: Elissa Cuellar Takes the Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elissa Cuellar steps into the emerald spotlight as the Wicked Witch of the West in A.D. Players’ production of The Wizard of Oz, a role steeped in cinematic legacy and theatrical flair. In this interview, she reflects on her childhood obsession with the story, the creative inspirations behind her nuanced portrayal, and the surprising joy of winning over young fans, including the green makeup.

The Wicked Witch of the West is one of the most iconic villains in pop culture. What was your first reaction when you were cast in the role?

Pure unadulterated elation. My history with this show goes back pretty far, actually. Like so many kids, I was obsessed with the movie and would watch it over and over again. It was actually the first show I ever did, although back then I was a flying monkey.

How did you begin developing your version of the Wicked Witch? Were there any particular inspirations or references you drew from? Margaret Hamilton’s portrayal in the 1939 film left a huge impression on generations. Did you feel any pressure to live up to that legacy, or did you intentionally try to go in a new direction?

So, I'm going to sort of answer these two questions in one- Going into this, I was of course aware of the venerated space Margaret Hamilton's Witch occupied in pop culture. I also knew, however, that even this iconic character (or any character, really) has to come out of some agreement with the script, the production, and the actor playing her. I threw a pretty wide net in collecting references for this character -Rosalind Russel movies, Kabuki villains, animals at the zoo- and I would say Margaret Hamilton's portrayal was an enormous part of that, but I also knew that my version of this character was naturally going to look a little different, because first and foremost it had to come from me. With any script, any character, that's where I like to start- who is the version of me, who lives under these very, very different circumstances? And I didn't see a reason why the Wicked Witch should be any different!

The Witch is often seen as purely evil, but did you find any moments of vulnerability or complexity in her?

Absolutely! You know some characters, like some people, might disguise their vulnerabilities a little better than others, but I do think there's a reason why Ms. Gulch, and by extension the Witch, goes after Dorothy so doggedly. I think when Gulch looks at Dorothy, she sees something she lacks in her life--call it a family, vitality, the open promise of youth--and it embitters her. And rather than acknowledging the pain that that bitterness belies, she tries to squash out its source. So while the audience might never see her sweat, I believe the witch's vulnerabilities reveal themselves in the way she covers over them.

From the green makeup to the flying monkeys, this character comes with some very memorable visual elements. What has it been like stepping into her costume and makeup each night?

It has been such a blast. First I have to give *so* many props to the costumes and makeup team- to Leah Smith, who put together a ton of truly incredible looks and manages to knock it out of the park with every one; to Sam Dante who is managing a million different pieces for this huge show and whom I think must be some kind of time traveler because I'm not sure where she finds time for it all; to Jason Kobicz, who is not only an absolute pro at turning me green every night, but also just the most fun, genuine person to be around; and finally to all of the dressers backstage, who handle all of our changes, rips, minor crises, major laundry and who make me laugh every night. These people make so much happen backstage, and they make my job so enjoyable at the same time. I truly am a lucky, lucky actor.

Villains are often the most fun roles to play! What do you enjoy most about performing as the Wicked Witch?

I agree, I think villains are fun! Something about the way they operate by their own set of rules, regardless of anyone else's expectations of them, really gives you license to cut loose. I feel a big part of my job in playing the witch is to be both scary and surprising, and I find a lot of joy in that.

How do young audience members react to your character? Have you had any funny or surprising moments with fans?

The most surprising thing so far has been how many kids love the witch! I've had a few little ones who weren't so sure about the whole thing, but I've had a lot more kids come and visit with me after the show than I anticipated.

What do you hope audiences take away from this production of The Wizard of Oz, especially your interpretation of the Wicked Witch?

You know, I don't have any special expectations for an audience, really. I just hope they have as much fun as I've been having!

Finally, if you had the power of the Wicked Witch for one day, what would you do—with or without the broom?

Ooh, this is a very good question- it is hard to know how to use her wicked powers for good, but with the fireballs, flying monkeys and omniscient crystal ball it's hard to deny you could put on one heck of a good air show. Also, I would be flying everywhere every chance I got. The chance to avoid Houston traffic for a day? I'm sold.

Elissa Cuellar flys over the audience in A.D. Players production of The Wizard of Oz