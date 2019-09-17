Houston Symphony To Receive $250,000 Grant

The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) has awarded the Houston Symphony a grant of $250,000 to support its world-class holiday programming and attract visitors to the Houston Theater District through an exciting 2019 line up, including an All-Strauss Thanksgiving, Very Merry POPS, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, and Handel's Messiah.

TCA Executive Director Gary Gibbs has approved more than $4.6 million in grants funding to 43 Arts Respond Cultural Projects for fiscal year 2020. The Arts Respond Cultural District Project grants are offered to eligible arts organizations in designated cultural districts for projects that focus on significant cultural tourism efforts through activities such as marketing, infrastructure, and major events. The agency received 59 applications and will award 43 grants to arts nonprofits and local government agencies in 20 cultural districts.

"We are pleased to be able to provide strong support for so many high-profile arts activities across the state," said Gibbs. "The substantial work that our grantees are doing not only advances the arts in Texas, but it attracts visitors and additional dollars to our state and local economies."

"Something special happens at the Symphony during the holidays as community members and visitors alike are invited to celebrate the season with high-quality programming designed to appeal to a diverse and broad audience," said John Mangum, the Houston Symphony's Executive Director/CEO and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair. "We are proud to be among the organizations selected as recipients of this TCA award which will play an instrumental role in the success of our Holiday Series. We are also grateful to The Honorable Garnet F. Coleman of the Texas House of Representatives and the Honorable Borris L. Miles of the Texas Senate for their advocacy of the arts and arts funding."

The Houston Symphony has developed a reputation for world-class holiday concerts. For many, attending one of the celebratory performances is an annual tradition for their entire family. Annually, these activities serve more than 24,000 individuals from across Greater Houston.

The mission of the Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) is to advance our state economically and culturally by investing in a creative Texas. TCA supports a diverse and innovative arts community in Texas, throughout the nation and internationally by providing resources to enhance economic development, arts education, cultural tourism and artist sustainability initiatives. For more information on TCA and its programs, please visit arts.texas.gov.

During the 2019-20 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its sixth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America's leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring, and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $35.2 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony's four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 1,000 community-based performances each year at various schools, community centers, hospitals, and churches reaching nearly 200,000 people in Greater Houston annually.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Naxos, Koch International Classics, Telarc, RCA Red Seal, Virgin Classics and, most recently, Dutch recording label Pentatone. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg's Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category.





