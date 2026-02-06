Photos: THE COAST STARLIGHT At MST – Rice Village

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New production photos have been released for THE COAST STARLIGHT, the regional premiere of Keith Bunin’s play, now on stage at MST – Rice Village. The production is running through March 1 at the theater’s Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd.

The play follows six passengers traveling aboard the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train running from Los Angeles to Seattle. As the journey unfolds over approximately one thousand miles, each character confronts personal crossroads and the decisions shaping their futures, reflecting on connection, change, and the paths not taken.

THE COAST STARLIGHT is recommended for mature audiences due to some profanity and is performed without an intermission.