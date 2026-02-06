Photos: THE COAST STARLIGHT At MST – Rice Village

Keith Bunin’s play is currently running at Main Street Theater’s Rice Village location.
New production photos have been released for THE COAST STARLIGHT, the regional premiere of Keith Bunin’s play, now on stage at MST – Rice Village. The production is running through March 1 at the theater’s Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd.
The play follows six passengers traveling aboard the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train running from Los Angeles to Seattle. As the journey unfolds over approximately one thousand miles, each character confronts personal crossroads and the decisions shaping their futures, reflecting on connection, change, and the paths not taken.
THE COAST STARLIGHT is recommended for mature audiences due to some profanity and is performed without an intermission.
Photo Credit: Pin Lim/Forest Photography
Sethe Nguyen, Jeff Brown, Julie Fontenot, Chaney Moore, Robby Matlock
Sethe Nguyen, Jeff Brown
Sethe Nguyen, Robby Matlock
John Raymond Barker, Jeff Brown, Sethe Nguyen, Chaney Moore, Robby Matlock
John Raymond Barker, Jeff Brown, Julie Fontenot, Sethe Nguyen, Chaney Moore, Robby Matlock
Jeff Brown, Sethe Nguyen
Jeff Brown, Robby Matlock
