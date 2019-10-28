Houston Symphony Announces Video Games Performance

Today the Houston Symphony announced Game ON!, a special concert featuring music from blockbuster video games performed live by the orchestra. Tickets are now on sale for the one-night-only program on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. via 713.224.7575 and houstonsymphony.org.

The exciting program features the music of video games like World of Warcraft, Assassin's Creed, Bioshock, League of Legends, and more in a one-of-a-kind concert experience at Jones Hall. Audience members can enjoy stunning in-game HD videos projected on a screen above the orchestra and accompanied by breathtaking orchestral arrangements of popular video game scores performed by the Houston Symphony. Concertgoers are encouraged to dress-up in their favorite video game-inspired gear.

Game ON! takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

During the 2019-20 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its sixth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America's leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring, and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $35.2 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony's four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 1,000 community-based performances each year at various schools, community centers, hospitals, and churches reaching nearly 200,000 people in Greater Houston annually.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Naxos, Koch International Classics, Telarc, RCA Red Seal, Virgin Classics and, most recently, Dutch recording label Pentatone. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg's Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You