Houston Symphony Announces AMERICAN STRINGS: FROM FOLK TO FILM

For this performance, Reineke shines the spotlight on the string section of the Houston Symphony.

This November, Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke continues the Houston Symphony's 2020-21 Bank of America POPS Series with the program American Strings: From Folk to Film, featuring a line-up of composers showcasing the breadth and depth of American music, ranging from nostalgic folk songs to music from major modern film scores, Nov. 20-22. Tickets are now on sale at houstonsymphony.org/2021season.

For this performance, Reineke shines the spotlight on the string section of the Houston Symphony. "It has taken some thought and research to come up with this special program for the Houston Symphony," said Reineke. "I wanted something meaningful, yet also entertaining and fun, and I think this strikes a good balance. This is a program that is cross generational for people of all ages that remember the tunes that shaped America's musical voice."

Reineke opens the program with the light tune Fiddle-Faddle followed by iconic American composer Aaron Copland's "Rodeo" from Hoedown then an arrangement of the beloved, traditional folk song Shenandoah. The evening of American classics continues with jazz tunes from Leroy Anderson, known as one of the great American composers of light orchestra music, and The Entertainer by the "King of Ragtime" Scott Joplin, as well as Strum, a composition by contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery. Reineke moves on to recognizable film scores by award-winning composer John Williams, as well as featuring Assistant Concertmaster Eric Halen and Acting Principal Viola Joan Derhovsepian.

"Bank of America has a longstanding commitment to arts and culture in Houston, and we are pleased to support the Houston Symphony as it brings its POPS series to life, both in person and in a virtual setting," said Hong Ogle, Houston market president for Bank of America. "During these difficult and unpredictable times, the arts offer a way to escape and enjoy an evening of beautiful music. We look forward to hearing all this series has in store."

In-person and livestream tickets are now available for these performances at houstonsymphony.org/2021season. Each livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders for $20, and livestream subscribers who purchase a package of tickets receive an additional 25% discount.

For patrons attending in person, concerts will continue to have a one-hour run time with no intermission, and food and beverage service will be suspended to eliminate crowding. For a comprehensive list of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety.

