Houston Grand Opera to Launch 2026-27 Season With SUSANNAH

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Houston Grand Opera (HGO) announced that its new season is set to open this weekend. The 2026-27 season will launch with Carlisle Floyd's seminal American opera, Susannah, presented in honor of the great composer's centennial year, followed by a raucous interpretation of Gounod's Faust; a transformative new Aida; a brilliant reimagining of Mozart's The Magic Flute; R. Strauss's effervescent comedy of manners, Der Rosenkavalier; and Kern and Hammerstein II's sweeping American musical, Show Boat.

The 2026-27 season marks a new era of leadership at HGO, with Music Director Designate James Gaffigan joining General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor at the helm of the organization before assuming the post of Music Director during the 2027-28 season. Maestro Gaffigan will open the company's new season at the podium for Susannah, while Music Director Emeritus Patrick Summers, holder of the Robert and Jane Cizik Music Director Emeritus Chair, will conduct Show Boat in the spring.

'This season represents the realization of an ambitious artistic vision, one that reflects how far HGO has come as a company and what we believe is possible,' says HGO General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor. 'It will come to life in six extraordinary productions, brought to the stage by some of the most imaginative minds in theater and the brightest stars in opera. It has taken years of planning, bold artistic choices, and the dedication and determination of HGO's entire artistic community and staff to bring us to this moment. We cannot wait to welcome our beloved audiences to the Wortham for a thrilling new season that, in so many ways, feels written in the stars.'

'Since joining Khori to lead HGO into this next chapter, I have felt fantastic energy and excitement throughout the company,' says Music Director Designate James Gaffigan. 'There is something truly singular about HGO—a company with the courage to dream big, the ambition to keep growing, and the artistic spirit to make the seemingly impossible possible. Rehearsals for Susannah have been inspiring. This is a beautiful, moving opera, and it is especially meaningful to be conducting it for the first time in my new artistic home. The incredible musicians and cast and entire HGO team have brought tremendous artistry and commitment to this production. And there is so much to look forward to as we embark upon this epic season. I cannot imagine a more exciting place to make music.'

The company opens its 2026-27 season with Carlisle Floyd's Susannah, honoring the centennial year of the leading American composer, librettist, and educator, who was deeply involved with HGO for decades. In celebration, after the evening's curtain call, HGO will host its annual Opening Night Dinner, chaired by Sylvia Barnes and Jim Trimble, on the Wortham's Ray C. Fish Plaza.

Shared through Floyd's genre-blending score, infused with revival hymns and Appalachian folksong—and a libretto, also by Floyd, written in colorful regional dialect—Susannah is set in the hills of Tennessee. It tells the story of Susannah, a young woman whose life is shattered after she's seen bathing in a creek by church elders, leading to cruel gossip, judgment, and the tragic shattering of her innocence. The opera, presented in a newly imagined staging from celebrated soprano and director Patricia Racette, stars the passionately expressive soprano Sylvia D'Eramo in her role debut as the title character, with leading baritone Rod Gilfry as the Reverend Olin Blitch and rising tenors Bille Bruley and Aaron Blake as Sam and Little Bat. Maestro James Gaffigan conducts. (Oct. 23-Nov. 8)

Just in time for Halloween, HGO presents Gounod's Faust in a dazzling, dance-infused production from visionary director David McVicar, filled with rollicking cabarets, can-can dancers, and wicked revelry, all set to one of the most beloved scores in French opera. Reimagined as a tormented composer in Belle Epoque Paris, the title character makes a fateful pact with Mephistopheles: his soul in exchange for youth and sensual pleasure. After Faust sets his sights on the pure-hearted Marguerite, his passion leads to her ruin—but also her salvation. Sublime soprano Pretty Yende makes her company debut as Marguerite, joined by tenor Matthew Polenzani as Faust and bass John Relyea as Mephistopheles. Giacomo Sagripanti, music director of the Tbilisi Opera House, conducts in his HGO debut. (Oct. 30-Nov. 15)

The company's winter repertoire will launch with Verdi's Aida, in a visionary new production from director Kaneza Schaal. Inspired by a diverse array of cultures and art forms, her staging will bloom with colors, flowers, and dance to share the opera's story of love, betrayal, and sacrifice, set to an iconic score that represents the pinnacle of the Romantic Italian style. Radiant soprano Ailyn Pérez returns to HGO as enslaved Ethiopian woman Aida, with leading tenors Jonathan Tetelman and Adam Smith sharing the role as her love, Egyptian military commander Radames; GRAMMY Award-winning baritone Lucas Meachem in his role debut as Aida's father, Amonasro; and powerful mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis as the revenge-bent Amneris. The celebrated Milanese conductor Michele Gamba makes his company debut at the podium. (Jan 22.-Feb. 7)

Next, HGO presents Mozart's The Magic Flute, delightfully reset by director/choreographer Renaud Doucet and designer André Barbe in a whimsical 19th-century hotel. Audiences can expect black-and-white storybook sets, puppetry, and laugh-out-loud visual gags, all brought to life by Mozart's luminous score, performed with virtuosity by the HGO Chorus and Orchestra and a powerhouse cast. Tenor Paul Appleby stars as Tamino opposite soprano Janai Brugger as Pamina, with baritone Joshua Hopkins as Papageno, soprano Aigul Khismatullina in her HGO debut as the Queen of the Night, and bass Grigory Shkarupa as Sarastro. David Chan—artistic director of the Taipei Music Academy and Festival, principal conductor of The Apollo Orchestra, and a professor of violin at Rice University—conducts in his company debut. (Jan. 29-Feb. 14)

Spring will bring Richard Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier, presented in a stylish production from director Bruno Ravella. The staging transports the 18th-century comedy of manners into the chic world of 1950s Vienna, where the glamorous Marschallin is having an affair with the young Count Octavian—until his heart is captured by Sophie, the innocent fiancée of the blundering Baron Ochs. What follows is a delicious mix of mistaken identities, romantic awakenings, and bittersweet partings, all set to Strauss's lush, sparkling score. Sublime soprano Tamara Wilson makes her role debut as the Marschallin, with bass Matthew Rose reprising his acclaimed Baron Ochs, and two rising stars in their company debuts, mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as Octavian and soprano Soraya Mafi as Sophie. Henrik Nánási conducts in his HGO debut. (Apr. 23-May 7)

HGO will close the mainstage season with Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II's Show Boat, the American musical that, a century ago, made history with its racially integrated cast and bold portrayal of injustice along the Mississippi. Set aboard the floating theater Cotton Blossom, the story traces performers navigating decades of love, loss, and prejudice—backed by a sweeping score influenced by spirituals, ragtime, and jazz. Directed by Francesca Zambello, the production stars mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard in her role debut as Julie, soprano Lauren Snouffer as Magnolia, baritone Edward Nelson as Gaylord Ravenal, and bass Morris Robinson as Joe, whose haunting 'Ol' Man River' captures the ceaseless roll of the Mighty Mississippi. HGO Music Director Emeritus Patrick Summers conducts. (Apr. 30-May 16)

HGO will offer a series of themed experiences at the Wortham Theater Center during select mainstage performances of the 2026-27 season. These include Military Appreciation Day (Nov. 8, 2026, Susannah); Masquerade Night (Nov. 13, 2026, Faust); Noche de Ópera, celebrating Houston's Hispanic and Latin American communities (Feb. 3, 2027, Aida); Pride Night (May 15, 2027, Show Boat); and a series of mixers for Overture, HGO's LGBTQIA+ social group, at Faust (Nov. 7, 2026), The Magic Flute (Feb. 6, 2027), and Show Boat (also Pride Night, May 15, 2027). The company also will host Under 40 Friday evenings for younger audiences featuring $40 tickets for each production of the season, accessible after successful age verification (Nov. 6, 2026, Susannah; Nov. 13, 2026, Faust; Jan. 22, 2027, Aida; Feb. 12, 2027, The Magic Flute; May 7, 2027, Der Rosenkavalier; and Apr. 30, 2027, Show Boat).

HGO's 2026-27 mainstage season will include two special performances that will allow Houston-area students to experience the magic of opera during a night out at the Wortham Theater Center. The company will host a bilingual English/Spanish Student Matinee performance of The Magic Flute, directed by Ana María Martínez, on February 12, 2027, with Show Boat presented in a High School Night performance on May 4, 2027. Interested educators may contact Nicholas Chavez at 713-980-8676 or Groups@HGO.org.

More Opera

Complementing the mainstage season, HGO will engage the Houston community through more programs for students, families, and arts lovers. On December 12, 2026, HGO will present Carols on the Green, the company's annual holiday celebration at Discovery Green. Conducted by Jorge Parodi, General and Artistic Director of Opera Hispánica, the festive concert and singalong will feature opera classics and holiday favorites performed by Butler Studio tenor Misael Corralejo and other soloists, joined by members of the HGO Chorus, the Bauer Family High School Voice Studio, and more Houston ensembles.

On February 13, 2027, the company will present its third annual Family Day, following the success of its first two sold-out events. HGO Family Day Presents The Magic Flute will feature a 90-minute, bilingual English/Spanish, relaxed-environment performance of the opera the company is presenting as part of its winter repertoire. Directed by celebrated soprano Ana María Martínez, an HGO favorite, this show is perfect for young guests, complete with kid-centric lobby activities.

February 19, 2027 will bring HGO's eighth annual Giving Voice, a treasured company tradition that highlights the extraordinary artistry and lasting contributions of Black artists in opera and song. Special for 2027, an opera star adored by audiences across the world, the soprano Angel Blue, will headline the concert. Tickets will be available in January 2027.

On February 26, 2027, HGO will present the 39th annual Concert of Arias, the culminating live round of the Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers. A select group of exceptional emerging artists—chosen through a rigorous international search—will take the stage with the HGO Orchestra, led by HGO Music Director Designate James Gaffigan, to perform two arias each, competing for top honors, cash prizes, and perhaps, an invitation to join the Butler Studio.

Ticket Information

As part of HGO's mission to invite all Houstonians to experience the operatic art form, the company continues to serve audiences through its popular Opening Nights for Young Professionals (ONYP) discounted subscription series; tickets starting at $25 for all productions; discounted single tickets for veterans and active military members, available for 10% off all season, with a special 40% discount on Military Appreciation Day; and $20 student tickets to mainstage productions, accessible one month prior to the opening of every performance with a valid student ID. In addition, the company invites groups of 10 or more people to enjoy up to 20% off tickets.

During the 2026-27 season, the company is featuring a variety of ticket offerings, from flexible three-opera packages to subscriptions for the full six-opera season, which start at $100 and include exclusive season extras. Single tickets, packages, and subscriptions are now available at HGO.org, with the best value offered through the 'Mostly Friday Nights' subscription package. To purchase tickets or learn more about the organization, visit HGO.org or call the Houston Grand Opera Box Office at 713-228-6737.

Susannah

Friday, October 23, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. (Under 40 Friday)

Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 2 p.m. (Military Appreciation Day)

Faust

Friday, October 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. (Halloween weekend performance)

Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 2 p.m. (Halloween weekend performance)

Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. (Overture performance)

Friday, November 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. (Masquerade Night, Under 40 Friday)

Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 2 p.m.

Aida

Friday, January 22, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. (Under 40 Friday)

Sunday, January 24, 2027 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, January 27, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 30, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 3, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. (Noche de Ópera)

Friday, February 5, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 7, 2027 at 2 p.m.

The Magic Flute

Friday, January 29, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 31, 2027 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, February 4, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 6, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. (Overture performance)

Wednesday, February 10, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 12, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. (Under 40 Friday)

Sunday, February 14, 2027 at 2 p.m.

Der Rosenkavalier

Friday, April 23, 2027 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 25, 2027 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1, 2027 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5, 2027 at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 7, 2027 at 6 p.m. (Under 40 Friday)

Show Boat

Friday, April 30, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. (Under 40 Friday)

Sunday, May 2, 2027 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 6, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. (Mother's Day weekend performance)

Sunday, May 9, 2027 at 2 p.m. (Mother's Day performance)

Friday, May 14, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15, 2027 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 15, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. (Pride Night/Overture performance)

Sunday, May 16, 2027 at 2 p.m.

Carols on the Green: Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Student Matinee, The Magic Flute: Friday, February 12, 2027 at 10 a.m.

HGO Family Day Presents The Magic Flute: Saturday, February 13, 2027 at 1 p.m.

Giving Voice: Friday, February 19, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Concert of Arias: Friday, February 26, 2027 at 7 p.m.

High School Night, Show Boat: Tuesday, May 4, 2027 at 7 p.m.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2025 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated three times. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (76 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. In 2025, the company launched the Houston Grand Opera record label, enabling it to share American operatic works with a broad international audience. The label's first release, which captured the 2023 world premiere of company-commissioned opera Intelligence, won the 2026 GRAMMY Award for Best Opera Recording.

HGO contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. The company's pioneering community and educational initiatives have set a standard in the field. HGO invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions. HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, three GRAMMY awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Houston Grand Opera



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Houston Grand Opera

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