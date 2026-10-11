Interview: Nell Campbell of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at HOUSE OF BLUES HOUSTON

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More than five decades after The Rocky Horror Picture Show first introduced audiences to a world of outrageous costumes, rock-and-roll rebellion, and unapologetic self-expression, the phenomenon continues to inspire generations of fans. Now, the film's original Columbia, Nell Campbell, is bringing that spirit to Houston as part of the Rocky Horror Picture Show 40-City Spooktacular Tour, arriving at the House of Blues on October 23. The evening promises a screening of the beloved film, a live Q&A with Campbell, a local shadow cast performing alongside the movie, costume judging, prizes, and a tribute to the late Tim Curry. For Campbell, however, the real magic lies in the stories fans share and the lives the film has changed. In this conversation with BroadwayWorld's Brett Cullum, Campbell reflects on the origins of the cult classic, her unforgettable time as Columbia, her affection for her late co-star Tim Curry, her colorful years in New York nightlife, and why the message of acceptance at the heart of Rocky Horror remains so important today.

Brett Cullum: The Rocky Horror Picture Show is more than 50 years old, and it is still playing in theaters and bringing people together. What does it mean to celebrate the film with this tour?

Nell Campbell: The great thing about this film is how loved it is and how much it affects people. It broadens their horizons and helps them accept themselves. It has not only helped people; it has saved people's lives and inspired them. What makes it so incredible for me is hearing everybody's stories. You might meet someone you would never expect to have such a profound connection with the film, and they tell you how much it helped them accept themselves. It isn't necessarily about someone being gay or trans. Sometimes the film unlocks something in a person that allows them to express themselves.

I cannot think of another movie that affects people quite like this. We are now reaching our third or fourth generation of fans. I consider myself incredibly lucky that I was cast in this little gem of a stage show in London in 1973. About a year and a half later, we made the film, and it has had such a positive effect on people around the world ever since. Meeting the fans is an enormous pleasure. They give me so much through the love they bring for the film and for the character I played. It is a very joyous tour, and I consider myself the lucky one.

Brett Cullum: You joined the original stage production when you were just 20 years old. What do you remember about those early rehearsals?

Nell Campbell: We were all very young, and we had only three weeks of rehearsal. There was a tiny script and a handful of songs. Jim Sharman, our brilliant director, would suggest something to Richard O'Brien, and Richard would go away and come back with another song. One of the most important things Jim did was suggest that the show should be called The Rocky Horror Show. Richard had been working on a rock-and-roll musical based on Frankenstein called They Came from Denton High. Jim felt that the title did not quite evoke what they were creating. All credit goes to Richard, of course, because it was his baby. But those two creative minds coming together made what we know today as The Rocky Horror Show and eventually The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The contributions of Brian Thompson, the set designer, and Sue Blane, who created the costumes, were also enormous. We had practically no money, but the creative relationships among everyone involved made the show fabulous. Add Tim Curry to that mix, and it is difficult to imagine the film without him.

Brett Cullum: Looking at photographs of you before you were cast, when you were performing on the streets, it almost seems as though Columbia was already there. You look like the character.

Nell Campbell: Exactly! You have nailed it. People ask me how I found the character and the voice. Darling, I simply got up onstage and did my own thing. Columbia was an extension of myself. I am an actress, but I would say I am primarily an entertainer. I would have loved to have done more acting, but I did not always focus enough on my career. I was busy having an interesting life. You have to be disciplined to build a successful career in anything, whether you are a painter, a scientist, a writer, or working in the creative arts. You really have to focus.

Brett Cullum: Columbia is such a distinctive character, but she is also a human being among these extraordinary creatures. How do you understand her?

Nell Campbell: I think that is precisely why so many people relate to Columbia. She is a human among these other beings, and she is a good-time gal. She was in love with Eddie, the delivery boy, although his delivery was not quite good enough! She was also mad about Frank. Magenta and Riff Raff tolerated her, but I do not think they liked her all that much. Magenta, played so wonderfully by Patricia Quinn, has such a withering attitude toward everything. If I could make the movie again, I would include more of Magenta and Riff Raff, and more of Eddie. Meat Loaf was fantastically brilliant. I would also have less of Brad and Janet. I have told Barry Bostwick that, and he does not mind because it is never going to happen! I would have loved a scene with Riff Raff and Magenta that suggested they had something up their sleeves. It would have been great fun.

Brett Cullum: When you were doing the original stage production, did you realize how enormous the phenomenon would become?

Nell Campbell: The stage show was a massive hit, but I never imagined a film would be made. The original production was only supposed to run for three weeks, and instead it became hugely successful. When they told me they were making the movie and wanted me in it, I was absolutely thrilled. However, the film famously flopped when it was first released. It had a relatively short release before being shelved. I naively assumed that because the stage show was so successful, and because we had much of the same cast and creative team, the film would also be a hit. It was disappointing when that did not happen. Then, a wonderful man working in the publicity department at 20th Century Fox in Los Angeles had a brainwave. He watched the film and thought it would work brilliantly as a midnight movie in New York. It is extraordinary to think how differently things might have turned out if that person had not recognized the film's potential.

Brett Cullum: What was it like to discover that audiences were dressing up as the characters and participating in screenings?

Nell Campbell: Nobody had ever really done that before. People began dressing up as characters from the film, and it made the experience so much more fun. It had been going on for about a year before we were invited to an anniversary screening in New York. Suddenly, we were looking at people dressed in the costumes, and we could hardly believe it. That was the beginning of something extraordinary. The audience became part of the experience, and that relationship between the film and its fans is what makes it so special.

Brett Cullum: You worked with Tim Curry on the film. What was he like as a person?

Nell Campbell: He was a dream to work with. He was funny, clever, and witty, and he did not have an actor's ego. Of course, he wanted to do his best, as we all do, but he had no vanity about himself. At a time when everybody wanted to interview him, have him on television, or be with him, he remained exactly the same person. He was simply thrilled that he had a role people adored.

Tim was also a very private person. Thank goodness he experienced so much of his fame before social media. That would have been a nightmare! He had such an interesting career, playing so many wonderful roles that were completely different from one another. He was incredibly gracious, too. Although he spent many years using an electric wheelchair, his mind was completely the same. His physical limitations did not change the charming, gracious person he was. I am sure he never made an enemy in his life. He was adored by everybody.

Brett Cullum: Where did the name Little Nell come from?

Nell Campbell: My father was a journalist and a humorous writer who wrote several columns every week. One was about family life, and he gave all of us pseudonyms. Mine was Little Nell, after a character in Charles Dickens' The Old Curiosity Shop. Dickens has since become my favorite novelist. Nobody really called me Little Nell until I was 17, when my first boyfriend, an artist who was considerably older than me, had me tap-dance at the opening of his art exhibition. He billed me as Little Nell, and from that moment, the name stuck.My real name is Laura, but my family and the friends who have known me since before I was 16 call me Sonny. Everyone else calls me Nell.

Brett Cullum: You also became a major figure in New York nightlife during the 1980s. What do you remember about those years?

Nell Campbell: The nightclub was absolutely fantastic. I cannot believe I spent so many years without seeing daylight, but I had a ball. I met everybody, and I have wonderful memories. The club opened at 10 p.m. and closed at 4 a.m., seven nights a week. Fortunately, I was never someone who took drugs, and I drank very little. That helped enormously because it was quite a lifestyle! I was young and frisky, and I had a terrific time. I look back on those years with great affection.

Brett Cullum: You have lived in London, New York, and Sydney. Where do you consider home these days?

Nell Campbell: I have a house in Sydney, but I have hardly been there this year. I toured the United Kingdom with Rocky Horror, spent the summer in London, and then spent time in New York. I have lived roughly a third of my life in London, a third in New York, and a third in Sydney, so I rotate between them. I only wish they were a little closer together. Australia is so damn far away! When you take a long flight, though, you have to surrender to it. The phone is not going to ring, so you can read, sleep, watch movies, and simply go with the flow.

Brett Cullum: Rocky Horror has returned to Broadway, and you have seen the current production. What do you think of it?

Nell Campbell: I had a ball. I have always thought Rocky Horror is not necessarily a traditional Broadway show, although I had a wonderful time seeing the current production. I also saw John Yi as an understudy for the Narrator, and he was absolutely brilliant. The moment the lights came up, I nearly fell off my chair. He looked fantastic and was hilarious in the role. Of course, now Rosie O'Donnell is playing the Narrator. But I think someone else is also crying out for that role. It is quite obvious that I should be playing it!

Brett Cullum: What advice would you give someone stepping into Columbia's shoes?

Nell Campbell: Make it your own. When I meet fans dressed as the characters, I love seeing how they bring their own personalities to the costumes and performances. Some people recreate my costume by hand, which is amazing, but it is not about being exactly like me. It is about making the character your own. I love seeing other people play these roles and get something out of them. They do not have to perform them exactly as we did. There is room for everyone.

Brett Cullum: One of the remarkable things about Rocky Horror is that its message of liberation and acceptance remains relevant. Does that surprise you?

Nell Campbell: It is shocking that people still struggle to come out to their parents, families, and friends. I do not understand why anyone cares about another person's sexual preferences. When you go to buy milk, why should it matter whether someone is attracted to men, women, or is transgender? People should be allowed to be who they are. It is not a choice, and we should embrace people and help them along their journeys rather than judge them. The world seems to be becoming less tolerant, and that is deeply troubling. Rocky Horror is a wonderful reminder that people should be able to express themselves without fear.

Brett Cullum: You will be at Houston's House of Blues on October 23. What are you looking forward to most?

Nell Campbell: I love an intimate venue, so I am looking forward to it enormously. I especially love meeting the fans, and if people come to the meet-and-greet, I want them to tell me their stories and explain what Rocky Horror has meant to them. I meet couples who found each other through the film, and people whose mothers introduced them to it, who have now introduced their own children. It is a wonderful chain reaction that keeps going from generation to generation. That is what makes this experience so special. The film continues to bring people together, and I never tire of hearing their stories. I look forward to meeting everyone in Houston. Thank you so much for having me!

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