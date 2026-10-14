Video: ROMEO AND JULIET Balcony Scene at Alley Theatre
The Houston staging of Shakespeare's tragedy wraps its run this weekend.
ROMEO AND JULIET is the subject of a new clip from Alley Theatre in Houston, spotlighting the balcony scene between the title characters. The footage arrives as the production nears the end of its run, with the theatre noting the show is closing this weekend.
Shakespeare's tragedy follows Juliet Capulet and Romeo Montague, two young lovers whose families' long-standing feud complicates their secret romance in Verona. The balcony scene, built around Juliet's line 'O Romeo, Romeo! wherefore art thou Romeo?,' is among the most frequently staged moments of the play, depicting the pair's declarations to one another despite the enmity between their families.
The production has played at Alley Theatre as part of its Houston season. The theatre has also featured the production in earlier promotional material centered on other characters in the story.
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