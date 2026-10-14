Video: ROMEO AND JULIET Balcony Scene at Alley Theatre

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ROMEO AND JULIET is the subject of a new clip from Alley Theatre in Houston, spotlighting the balcony scene between the title characters. The footage arrives as the production nears the end of its run, with the theatre noting the show is closing this weekend.

Shakespeare's tragedy follows Juliet Capulet and Romeo Montague, two young lovers whose families' long-standing feud complicates their secret romance in Verona. The balcony scene, built around Juliet's line 'O Romeo, Romeo! wherefore art thou Romeo?,' is among the most frequently staged moments of the play, depicting the pair's declarations to one another despite the enmity between their families.

The production has played at Alley Theatre as part of its Houston season. The theatre has also featured the production in earlier promotional material centered on other characters in the story.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 09 Hrs 47 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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