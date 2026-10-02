Sylvia D'Eramo to Replace Angel Blue in SUSANNAH at Houston Grand Opera

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Houston Grand Opera has announced a casting change for Carlisle Floyd's Susannah. Soprano Angel Blue, who had been set to perform the title role, will no longer join the company for the production. "With great regret, I have had to withdraw from these performances of Susannah," says Blue. "I am very sorry not to be taking part in this production, and I look forward to returning to the stage soon."

Stepping into the role is soprano Sylvia D'Eramo, who made her company debut in the 2025-26 season as Anna Sørensen in Silent Night. D'Eramo will be making her role debut at HGO as Susannah, which she will also sing at Switzerland's Theater St. Gallen in winter 2027. In Houston, she'll perform opposite renowned baritone Rod Gilfry as the Reverend Olin Blitch. The production will be newly staged by celebrated soprano and director Patricia Racette, with Maestro James Gaffigan making his first return to the podium as HGO's new Music Director Designate.

D'Eramo has performed leading roles at the Metropolitan Opera, The Santa Fe Opera, Dutch National Opera, and other major houses. When she debuted at HGO last season, she was praised for her “outstanding expressive range” (Houston Chronicle); “passion” (Houston Press); and “stratospheric high notes” (EarRelevant).

The opera runs for two hours and 5 minutes, including one intermission. It is sung in English, with projected English text.

The production features the HGO Orchestra and Chorus, with soprano Sylvia D'Eramo as Susannah; baritone Rod Gilfry as the Reverend Olin Blitch; tenor and HGO Bauer Family High School Voice Studio alumnus Bille Bruley as Sam; and tenor Aaron Blake, who received his master's degree in vocal performance from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, as Little Bat. Patricia Racette directs, with HGO Music Director Designate James Gaffigan conducting.

Performances will run October 23 - November 8.

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