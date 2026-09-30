Video: ROMEO AND JULIET at Alley Theatre in Houston
The Houston production continues its run of Shakespeare's tragedy through October 18.
Alley Theatre in Houston debuted another video promoting its current staging of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, continuing to build interest in the production as it runs through its final weeks. The clip draws on the play's famous closing line, noting that "never was a story of more woe, than this of Juliet and her Romeo."
Romeo and Juliet remains one of Shakespeare's most frequently staged tragedies, following two young lovers from feuding families whose secret romance ends in tragedy. The story has endured for centuries as a touchstone for tales of forbidden love and generational conflict.
The production runs at Alley Theatre from September 25 through October 18, with tickets available through the theatre's website. Alley Theatre, a Tony Award-winning company based in Houston, has continued to promote the run with a series of videos highlighting the production in the weeks leading up to and during its performances.
A previous video from the theatre featured commentary from Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose, who also directed this staging, framing the tragedy through the lens of its central couple. That earlier clip is detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story covering the production's promotional rollout.
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