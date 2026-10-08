Video: ROMEO AND JULIET at Alley Theatre

NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Get a first look at Alley Theatre's staging of ROMEO AND JULIET, playing in Houston. The footage highlights a scene between the two characters.

Shakespeare's tragedy follows Juliet Capulet and Romeo Montague, whose families' feud complicates their romance in Verona. Juliet's Nurse serves as her confidante throughout the play, present for key moments including the lovers' secret meetings and the unfolding consequences of their relationship.

The production runs as part of Alley Theatre's current season at its Houston venue. Alley Theatre opened its 80th season with ROMEO AND JULIET, marking the production as part of the company's slate of offerings for the year.

Alley Theatre previously released footage from opening night of ROMEO AND JULIET, which marked the start of the Alley's 80th season.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 09 Hrs 34 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Houston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me