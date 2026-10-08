Video: ROMEO AND JULIET at Alley Theatre
A look at the comic relief that Houston Chronicle called funny and memorable in the Shakespeare tragedy.
Get a first look at Alley Theatre's staging of ROMEO AND JULIET, playing in Houston. The footage highlights a scene between the two characters.
Shakespeare's tragedy follows Juliet Capulet and Romeo Montague, whose families' feud complicates their romance in Verona. Juliet's Nurse serves as her confidante throughout the play, present for key moments including the lovers' secret meetings and the unfolding consequences of their relationship.
The production runs as part of Alley Theatre's current season at its Houston venue. Alley Theatre opened its 80th season with ROMEO AND JULIET, marking the production as part of the company's slate of offerings for the year.
Alley Theatre previously released footage from opening night of ROMEO AND JULIET, which marked the start of the Alley's 80th season.
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