 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Inside Opening Night of ROMEO AND JULIET at the Alley Theatre

Performances run through Sunday, October 11 in the Hubbard Theatre.

By:


Alley Theatre kicked off its 80th Season with Opening Night of Romeo and Juliet on September 30. An all new video has been released featuring clips from the celebration. The video includes interviews with Artistic Director Rob Melrose, Managing Director Jennifer Bielstein and Romeo and Juliet actor Melissa Molano. They share the excitement surrounding the production with Opening Night festivities, Alley’s milestone 80th Season and what audiences can look forward to throughout the year. Check out the video here!

Directed by Melrose, this production will show how each generation reinvents what it means to love and risk everything for it. This classic features Alley Theatre’s entire Resident Acting Company and marks the debut of MFA student actors from the University of Houston/Alley Theatre Professional Actor Training Program.  Performances run through Sunday, October 11 in the Hubbard Theatre.

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Lady Capulet, Michelle Elaine as Nurse, Dylan Godwin as Benvolio, Chris Hutchison as Tybalt, Melissa Molano as Juliet, David Rainey as Lord Capulet, and Christopher Salazar as Friar Lawrence.

Rounding out the cast are Matthew Amendt as Mercutio/Prince of Verona/Chorus, Orlando Arriaga as Lord Montague, Mason Dowd as Abraham/Romeo Understudy, Brandon Hearnsberger as Paris/Ensemble, Rob B. Kellogg as Romeo, Callee Miles as Ensemble/Juliet Understudy, Claire Metusalem as Ensemble, Allison Pistorius as Lady Montague, Allysia Peine as Ensemble, Spencer Plachy as Gregory/Friar John/Ensemble, Forrest Stringfellow as Sampson/Mercutio Understudy, Alexandra Szeto-Joe as Peter, and Gabriel Regojo as Balthasar/Ensemble. Additional Understudies include Bryan Jahnke, Woody Minshew, and Micah Weese.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Yuki Nakase Link, Sound Designer Fredrick Kennedy, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Voice and Text Director Andrew Wade, Stage Manager Jocelyn Thompson, and Assistant Stage Managers Brandon Clark and Meagan Rachelle Smallwood.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Alley Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Romeo and Juliet
Romeo and Juliet
9/25 - 10/11/2026
Uhuru
Uhuru
10/16 - 11/8/2026
Recent Articles
Video: ROMEO AND JULIET Now Playing at Alley Theatre in Houston
Video: ROMEO AND JULIET Now Playing at Alley Theatre in Houston
9/22/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Houston SHOWS

Waitress in Houston Waitress
Lutcher Theater (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
Rhinoceros in Houston Rhinoceros
The Catastrophic Theatre (9/18-10/10)
Serial Killers: The Crucifixion of the Black Man in America in Houston Serial Killers: The Crucifixion of the Black Man in America
Nikki El Films & Theatre (10/17-10/17) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in Houston Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Art Factory (10/16-10/31)
Gloria: A Life in Houston Gloria: A Life
Cypress Stage (10/02-10/18) PHOTOS
Frozen the Musical in Houston Frozen the Musical
National Youth Theater (11/20-11/22)
Hänsel & Gretel in Houston Hänsel & Gretel
Moores Opera House (2/04-2/07)
Don't Say Murder by Carl Williams in Houston Don't Say Murder by Carl Williams
Theatre Suburbia (2/26-3/27)
2026 Accordion Kings & Queens in Houston 2026 Accordion Kings & Queens
Miller Outdoor Theatre (10/10-10/10)
American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown in Houston American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown
Theatre Suburbia (6/04-7/03)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets