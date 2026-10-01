Video: Inside Opening Night of ROMEO AND JULIET at the Alley Theatre
Performances run through Sunday, October 11 in the Hubbard Theatre.
Alley Theatre kicked off its 80th Season with Opening Night of Romeo and Juliet on September 30. An all new video has been released featuring clips from the celebration. The video includes interviews with Artistic Director Rob Melrose, Managing Director Jennifer Bielstein and Romeo and Juliet actor Melissa Molano. They share the excitement surrounding the production with Opening Night festivities, Alley’s milestone 80th Season and what audiences can look forward to throughout the year. Check out the video here!
Directed by Melrose, this production will show how each generation reinvents what it means to love and risk everything for it. This classic features Alley Theatre’s entire Resident Acting Company and marks the debut of MFA student actors from the University of Houston/Alley Theatre Professional Actor Training Program. Performances run through Sunday, October 11 in the Hubbard Theatre.
The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Lady Capulet, Michelle Elaine as Nurse, Dylan Godwin as Benvolio, Chris Hutchison as Tybalt, Melissa Molano as Juliet, David Rainey as Lord Capulet, and Christopher Salazar as Friar Lawrence.
Rounding out the cast are Matthew Amendt as Mercutio/Prince of Verona/Chorus, Orlando Arriaga as Lord Montague, Mason Dowd as Abraham/Romeo Understudy, Brandon Hearnsberger as Paris/Ensemble, Rob B. Kellogg as Romeo, Callee Miles as Ensemble/Juliet Understudy, Claire Metusalem as Ensemble, Allison Pistorius as Lady Montague, Allysia Peine as Ensemble, Spencer Plachy as Gregory/Friar John/Ensemble, Forrest Stringfellow as Sampson/Mercutio Understudy, Alexandra Szeto-Joe as Peter, and Gabriel Regojo as Balthasar/Ensemble. Additional Understudies include Bryan Jahnke, Woody Minshew, and Micah Weese.
The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Yuki Nakase Link, Sound Designer Fredrick Kennedy, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Voice and Text Director Andrew Wade, Stage Manager Jocelyn Thompson, and Assistant Stage Managers Brandon Clark and Meagan Rachelle Smallwood.
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