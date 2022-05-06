Houston Grand Opera Presents ROMEO AND JULIET at Miller Outdoor Theatre This Month

On Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Gounod's sweeping adaptation of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, at Miller Outdoor Theatre in a new production led by the talented artists of the HGO Studio.

Featuring a gorgeously opulent score, this is French opera at its finest, with soaring duets for the star-crossed lovers, beautiful choral harmonies, and sumptuous new sets and costumes. Radiant soprano Elena Villalón and outstanding tenor Ricardo Garcia, both current members of the prestigious HGO Studio, sing the titular lovers, with Grammy Award-winning baritone Donnie Ray Albert, an HGO favorite, as Lord Capulet. HGO Resident Conductor Benjamin Manis takes the podium, with HGO Chorus Director Richard Bado leading the chorus.

The opera runs two hours and 43 minutes including one intermission. It is sung in French with projected English translation.

The cast of these two Miller Outdoor Theatre performances of Romeo and Juliet includes Ricardo Garcia as Romeo, Elena Villalón as Juliet, Luke Sutliff as Mercutio, Geoffrey Hahn as Paris, Nicholas Newton as Friar Lawrence, Donnie Ray Albert as Lord Capulet, Carlos Enrique Santelli as Tybalt, Sun-Ly Pierce as Stephano, William Guanbo Su as the Duke of Verona, Emily Treigle as Gertrude, Blake Denson as Gregorio, and Eric Taylor as Benvolio. HGO Resident Conductor Benjamin Manis conducts.

Performances are on Friday, May 20, 2022, 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 21, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the covered seating area at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free, and will be made available at 10 a.m. the day prior to each performance at the Miller website or box office. Seating on the hill is also free and open to the public. For more information on tickets and seating, visit https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com.