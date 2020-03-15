Houston Grand Opera Announces Cancellation Of Upcoming Performances

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) has announced that all performances of Salome and The Magic Flute, as well as all events associated, have been cancelled. Working in compliance with the recommendations of the City of Houston and local health authorities, HGO has made this decision to cancel all events to protect the health of its artists, staff, creative team, and audiences.

HGO is taking the lead in helping defray the impact that this cancellation has on the community of artists, musicians, stagehands, and staff. From ushers to the star sopranos, HGO is committed to the livelihood of all those involved in producing great opera in Houston.

"Opera companies exist to produce opera. It is an incredibly sad and uncertain time for so many artists and supporting staff members as organizations across the world temporarily close their doors. At HGO, we have been here before and will show our resilience once again with the support of our incredible community. The wellbeing of our audience and staff remains our top priority and we certainly look forward to producing world class opera again when the current crisis is over," states HGO Managing Director Perryn Leech.

Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers adds, "In this tragic and uncertain time, we are heartbroken not to perform the two operas of our Spring Repertoire, Salome and The Magic Flute. All our thoughts are on the health of our patrons and the entire company of superb artisans who would have brought these works to life in Houston."

Leech continues, "Most people who work on a production only get paid when there is a performance, no matter how much rehearsal or preparation goes into it. These people don't have the luxury of other means of income or the stability of a regular monthly wage. Many of the artists and staff that help us bring outstanding productions to Houston, live on a very delicate financial ledge and HGO is committed to ensuring that they are compensated for the time they had given to us before the events of the world made it impossible to produce these operas."

In support of the organization and artists, ticketholders can elect to donate the value of their ticket back to HGO as a tax-deductible contribution. All ticketholders will be contacted in the coming days.

For more information or to support the organization, visit HGO.org.





