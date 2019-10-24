Houston Chamber Choir Presents BY LOCAL At South Main Baptist Church Featuring Houston Composers

Houston's vibrant and active arts scene is enriched by a growing number of A-List composers. In Houston Chamber Choir's third concert of the season, titled By Local, five of these composers are in the spotlight with a diverse program showcasing their immense creative talents. The Houston Chamber Choir will bring its special flair to these pieces. The evening extravaganza will include talks from each of the presenting composers throughout the concert, including Mark Buller, Daniel Knaggs, Pierre Jalbert, Rob Landes and David Ashley White. As an additional treat, patrons will enjoy viewing artwork created by several of Houston's local visual artists who will display their pieces in a joint gallery exhibition and reception prior to the concert.

Houston Chamber Choir's Luminary Society will host an after party immediately following the concert. Full details will be announced to all ticketed patrons. Guests will enjoy light bites and beverages while mingling with Houston Chamber Choir Singers, Artistic Director Robert Simpson, and the evening's featured local composers.

The professional men and women singers of the internationally award-winning Houston Chamber Choir are led by conductor Robert Simpson, Founder and Artistic Director and will perform music by the five composers. Considered one of the top 24 choral ensembles in the world by the International Federation for Choral Music, Houston Chamber Choir is thrilled to celebrate 24 years in Houston.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WHERE: South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, 77002





