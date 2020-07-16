Houston Chamber Choir Enhances Popular Podcast, WITH ONE ACCORD

The GRAMMY Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir continues to air its popular podcast, "With One Accord," which brings beautiful choral music to the public as people still navigate the "new normal" of the COVID-19 pandemic. Begun in March, the podcast, which the Choir considers a "one-stop show for choral joy," now airs weekly at noon CDT on Monday and Friday.

Join Houston Chamber Choir for new content with Music Mondays with Artistic Director Robert Simpson as he presents favorite moments from past choral performances, get a glimpse into the personalities of the Houston Chamber Choir on Behind the Music with St. John Flynn, and take a look at the choral world's rising stars on Education Spotlight with Operations Manager April Harris.

Music Mondays: Presented by Simpson, Music Mondays started off with the most iconic Houston Chamber Choir performances to date and will pivot to feature musical selections performed by the company's choral ensemble friends. Starting the second week of August, Music Mondays will showcase an outstanding American choir, whether professional, volunteer, youth or symphony chorus. After an introduction by the ensemble's artistic director, listeners will hear the choir sing one of its favorite pieces.

"Having started as a response to our isolation and anxiety during the first days of the COVID crisis, it is my dream that this time each Monday will give us all a chance to enjoy great music while drawing the global choral community closer." - Robert Simpson

Behind the Music: Each Friday on Behind the Music, arts and culture expert Flynn will offer a glimpse into the personalities and outside musical influences of the choral musicians and collaborators who have worked with the Houston Chamber Choir. Enjoy the audio podcast or the video version.

"As host, my job is to ask the questions whose answers will offer greater insight into the person behind the professional exterior we see on stage. It's a real pleasure for me to delve into the influences and experiences that have shaped the people who have contributed to the Houston Chamber Choir." - St. John Flynn

Education Spotlight: On the last Friday of each month, "With One Accord" illuminates the rising stars of the choral community with an Education Spotlight. Join arts education enthusiast Harris on an uplifting scholastic journey as she highlights the very best in choral music excellence and innovation.

"It's such a privilege to be able to connect with and learn from so many impressive music educators and professionals in the greater Houston area and beyond. I am so delighted to explore all the new, exciting ways choral music is progressing as an art form, celebrate the artistic talent and ingenuity of our youth, and reimagine new ways of sharing Houston Chamber Choir's mission and values with the world." - April Harris

"We have been overwhelmed by the incredible positive response to 'With One Accord' during these last three months," says Mariam Khalili, Managing Director. "Although we initially planned to do it for a few weeks, the demand has been so great that we are committed to presenting these works indefinitely. It is quite gratifying to bring such artistic joy to so many people in Houston and far beyond, as many have learned about us through word of mouth."

Some of the music recently released includes:

Episode 1: Earth Song - Frank Tichelli (b. 1958). "Earth Song" was performed by the Houston Chamber Choir at their 2018-2019 season's "This is Why I Sing." https://anchor.fm/houston-chamber-choir/episodes/Earth-Song-ebjce2

Episode 2: Swimming Over London - Bob Chilcott (b. 1955). "Swimming Over London" was performed by tenor Jack Byrom and the Houston Chamber Choir at their 2018-2019 season's "This Is Why I Sing." https://anchor.fm/houston-chamber-choir/episodes/Swimming-Over-London-ebkcs7

Episode 8: Unclouded Day - "Unclouded Day" was performed by the Houston Chamber Choir at their 2017-2018 season's "This American Voice." https://anchor.fm/houston-chamber-choir/episodes/Unclouded-Day-ebrr4c

Episode 42: Education Spotlight - Benjamin O. Davis High School Choir. Education enthusiast April Harris speaks with Davis High School Choral Directors Daryle Freeman and La'Netha Jefferson, our 2017-2018 season's Hear the Future Choral Invitational participants, on their choirs' recent successes. https://youtu.be/cmaY_r5AY3c

Episode 44: Behind the Music - Jamie Bernstein. Arts and culture expert St. John Flynn talks with Jamie Bernstein, an author, narrator and filmmaker. The Choir welcomed Bernstein as a guest collaborator with the Houston Chamber Choir in its 2017-2018 season's "Tonight, Tonight, Won't Be Just Any Night" concert. https://youtu.be/yzLomozUmrg

Khalili notes that this has been a challenging time for the Houston Chamber Choir, as it has with other performing arts groups. "The cancellations of our spring concerts and our trip to Auckland, New Zealand for the World Symposium on Choral Music in July were especially difficult," says Khalili. "Our Choir members thrive on live performances. We are hopeful that we can all gather again in person in the coming months to share beautiful, inspirational choral music."

For more information go to https://houstonchamberchoir.org/podcast-with-one-accord. The podcast is also available on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts and YouTube. Subscribe to the newsletter to receive news about the latest episode: https://houstonchamberchoir.secure.force.com/signup/?cfid=a054A00002t7xYAQAY.

