HITS Theatre Presents a Semester to Raise Your Voice

SPRING 2020: HITS THEATRE, located at 311 W 18TH STREET HOUSTON, TX 77008, has a Spring Semester packed with FEMALE EMPOWERMENT.

PRODUCTION CLASSES include GETTING TO KNOW THE SOUND OF MUSIC for grades K-5, performances April 24th through 26th, 2020, and HEATHER THE MUSICAL: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION for grades 6-12, performances May 8th and 9th, 2020. Additionally, HITS Theatre presents an annual production at MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE, located at 6000 HERMAN PARK DRIVE HOUSTON, TX 77030 and is ecstatic to bring to the stage Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL April 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 & 11th, 2020.

SINCE 1980, HITS Theatre has engaged children in high-quality, performing arts education. Our nurturing atmosphere and trained instructors give students of all skill levels the opportunity to grow and perform on stage. Our philosophy is to use positive affirmations and a safe learning environment to deliver professional arts training, enrich lives through cultural experiences and talent development, and provide a creative outlet for children, regardless of their financial background.

HITS Theatre's MISSION and VISION is to empower youth through educational musical theatre programming with a holistic approach to acting, singing, and dancing. As a premier youth theatrical organization in the Greater Houston area, HITS strives to develop the full potential of youth through the experience of high quality, performance-based education. This semester, two PRODUCTION CLASSES at our home theatre serve grades Kindergarten through Twelfth and one production takes place at Miller Outdoor Theatre serving grades 5 through 12. HITS Theatre also offers an array of semester long MUSICAL THEATER WORKSHOPS, structured as intensives with a theme; offered to grades K through 8. Following the semester's theme "Raise your Voice: Celebrating the Power of Females in Theater", HITS dedicated their Spring Musical Theater Workshops to focus on works by Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Violet, Shrek) and Mary Rodgers & Betty Comden (Once Upon a Mattress, Singin' in the Rain, Wonderful Town).

In PRODUCTION CLASSES students practice acting, singing, and dancing skills through a traditional rehearsal process for a full production of an age-appropriate musical. A professional creative team supports each class, guiding the students through character development and proper vocal/acting techniques while strengthening motor skills and social-emotional learning. Grades K through 5 will embark on a journey to Europe in Getting to Know...The Sound of Music. This is the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein about a high spirited nun dispatched to serve as a governess for the seven children of a widowed former naval Captain. Classes are split up grades K through 3 and grades 3 through 5. Productions will take place at HITS Theatre on April 24 through 26, 2020. Students in grades 6 through 12 will tackle Heathers the Musical: High School Edition, the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: The Heathers. This rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy, is based on the 1988 film of the same name by Daniel Waters. A high-energy black comedy, the show opens conversations about important issues, including bullying, teen suicide, and violence in schools. Productions will take place May 8 and 9 at HITS Theatre.

MUSICAL THEATER WORKSHOP CLASSES on Saturdays are split into three divisions: EXPLORING MUSICAL THEATER for grades K through 2, MUSICAL THEATER WORKSHOP JR for grades 3 through 5, and MUSICAL THEATER WORKSHOP for grades 6 through 8. Exploring Musical Theater is designed for students to develop and improve creative skills through a variety of theatrical activities. Every week they build confidence, collaborate and enhance problem-solving abilities. This class is a wonderful introduction to the world of theater. In Musical Theater Workshop Junior and Musical Theater Workshop students receive dedicated "triple threat" training in each of the musical theatre disciplines: acting, singing, and dancing. Every week students will explore monologues and scenes, songs, and dances from favorite musicals. Each session culminates with a SHOWCASE of the activities, skills, and materials studied.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical will be performed at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Herman Park on April 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11. ALL PERFORMANCES ARE FREE! Tax deductible- HITS Sponsorships are available for advertisement space in the Miller Outdoor Theatre HITSbill program and assigned covered ticketed seating. Based on the book by Roald Dahl, this captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dream of a better life. Don't miss HITS Theatre's AUDITION-ONLY production of Matilda the Musical, adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Directed by HITS Theatre's Artistic Director, Adam Wagner, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination, brought to life with students from grades 5 through 12.

For more information on HITS Theatre and its programs, please visit www.hitstheatre.org.





