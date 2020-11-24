Free Holiday Offerings Announced At 4th Wall Theatre

4th Wall Theatre Company has announced several free holiday offerings for the month of December including a filmed holiday storytelling series and a virtual Christmas cocktail event. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of The Liberty Group, all of 4th Wall's holiday programming will be free to the public.

"Holiday Story Time" at 4th Wall will feature well-known Houston actors reading from several lesser-known Christmas stories. Released in four installments on Thursdays night in December, this series is sure to delight the whole family with stories that are festive, heartwarming, silly, and surprising. Each episode will also feature a special appearance from the big man himself - that's right, Santa Claus! - reminding us all of the importance of kindness and generosity. Adopting a more serious tone in his statement, however, Mr. Claus noted: "If you don't watch Holiday Story Time, I'll have to add you to my naughty list!"

On Saturday December 19 4th Wall invites you to join its Founding Co-Artistic Directors for "Christmas Cocktails with the Lehls." It's BYOB from the comfort of your own home, but if you enter the Wine Pull, you can win a bottle delivered to your door! Snuggle up and settle in for a cozy evening as Kim and Philip reflect on the year and the adventures they've shared in 10 seasons of producing theatre in Houston. Expect an evening of fun, celebrity guest appearances, and some surprises along the way.

Both "Holiday Story Time" and "Christmas Cocktails with the Lehls" will be available through 4th Wall's Facebook page and YouTube channel. For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's programming, please visit the theater's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com or follow @4thwallhouston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

