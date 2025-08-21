Deconstructing Directing Launches The Upstream Director's Studio To Support 30,000+ Theatre Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deconstructing Directing, the free online library transforming how directors learn and grow, is proud to announce the launch of The Upstream Director's Studio, a groundbreaking professional development program designed specifically for the tens of thousands of directors working in schools, universities, and community theatres across the country.

In the theatre ecosystem, actors have acting classes, playwrights have readings, but directors are often left to figure it out alone. The Upstream Director's Studio changes that. Through accessible workshops, practical training, and supportive community, it offers directors the skills, confidence, and resources they need to thrive.

"Theatre flows like a river," says Deconstructing Directing founder Andrew Roblyer, "and its source is upstream: in classrooms, church basements, and community stages where most artists take their first steps. These directors shape the future of theatre, yet they are the ones least supported. The Upstream Director's Studio exists to change that."

The program launches with a slate of live, online classes covering core directing skills, leadership strategies, and design-for-directors training. Unlike traditional academic programs, The Upstream Director's Studio emphasizes immediate application: directors walk away with tools they can use in rehearsal the very next day.

The launch follows the rapid growth of Deconstructing Directing, which has already provided hundreds of directors with free resources and a new paradigm for understanding their role as Facilitator, Leader, Artist, Manager, and Educator (FLAME).

For educators, community theatres, and independent directors, The Upstream Director's Studio represents an unprecedented opportunity: affordable, high-quality training that honors both the art and the humanity of directing.

Deconstructing Directing is a free online library and training initiative founded by director and educator Andrew Roblyer, dedicated to making directing education more accessible, inclusive, and practical. Through resources, workshops, and touring programs like Director's Cut, Deconstructing Directing equips directors at every stage of their career with the tools they need to succeed.