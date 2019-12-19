December 19th Update: THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Houston Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Houston:

Best Actor (Musical)

Tadrian White - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 16%

Manny Tijerina - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%

Tre Morgan Lewis - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 6%

Best Actor (Play)

Sam Martinez - HARVEY - Stageworks 9%

Hindolo Bongay - IN THE BLOOD BY Suzan-Lori Parks - New Era Theatre 7%

Ty Fisher - HAMLET - Bayou Theater Company 7%

Best Actress (Musical)

Audrey Bartkowiak - MATILDA - Class ACT Productions 9%

Dequina Moore - JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble Theater 7%

Maddie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%

Best Actress (Play)

Aiyana Phillips - WHEN MEN ARE SCARCE BY John Kirkpatrick - Mid-Town Art Center 7%

Tawanna Tarver - THE SOLIDERS WIFE - javen demar productions 7%

Brandy Kiekel - THE RAINMAKER - Harbour Playhouse 6%

Best Choreographer

Alric Davis/Mary Ain Sykes - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 9%

Hannah Weaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%

Cherita Judson - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 7%

Best Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Dominique Sharifi - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%

Kristin Knipp - ANYTHING GOES - HITS 8%

Teresa Mclemore - ANNIE - Harbour Playhouse 7%

Best Director (Musical)

Alric Davis - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 14%

Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%

Adam Delka - MAMMA MIA! - Stageworks 7%

Best Director (Play)

Bobby Jarel - THE SOLIDER'S WIFE - JaVen DeMar Productions 11%

Vincent Victoria - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 11%

Patrick Barton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 8%

Best Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Ron Putterman - MAMMA MIA! - Stageworks 13%

Mark Wilson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 12%

Brianna Escobedo - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - Inspiration Stage 11%

Best Musical

THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 7%

ANYTHING GOES - HITS 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 6%

Best Musical Director

Whitney Wyatt - DISASTER - Bay Area Harbour Playhouse 10%

Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 9%

Melanie C. Bivens - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 8%

Best New Play or Musical

THE BIG 1-0 - Inspiration Stage 18%

HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents Moidtown Arts Center 17%

BOOTY CANDY - Catastrophic 10%

Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 9%

HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 8%

WHEN MEN ARE SCARCE BY John Kirkpatrick - Mid-Town Art Center 7%

Best Set Design (Play or Musical)

Christopher St James - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%

John Cash Carpenter - MATILDA - Lone Star College-North Harris 9%

Lisa Garza - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 7%

Best Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Rick Nichols - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 19%

David Dean - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 15%

Alric Davis - HAMLET - Bayou Theater Company 15%

Best Supporting Actor (Musical)

Tadrian White - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 11%

Trent Soto - CHICAGO - Inspiration Stage 6%

Gehrig Piddington - ANYTHING GOES - HITS THEATRE @miller outdoor theatre 6%

Best Supporting Actor (Play)

Tanner Ellis - PIPELINE - The Ensemble 9%

Revis Bell - POTATO GUMBO - Pasadena Little Theatre 6%

Harold JAY Trotter - JUST LENA - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%

Best Supporting Actress (Musical)

Hannah Weaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%

Emily Adams - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - Inspiration Stage 7%

Jasmine Renee Thomas - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%

Best Supporting Actress (Play)

Jazz Thomas - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%

Karen Rush - LEADING LADIES - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Blythe Kirkwood - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 5%

Best Touring Production

ALADDIN - Hobby Center 22%

BOOK OF MORMON - Hobby Center 19%

RENT - Hobby Center 18%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Theatre Under the Stars 12%

Inspiration Stage 8%

Stageworks 7%

