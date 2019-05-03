Da Camera Concludes Season With WEINBERG AND MENDELSSOHN

Da Camera of Houston concludes its 2018 19 season with its unifying finale, Weinberg and Mendelssohn featuring the Daedalus Quartet in their Da Camera debut, along with the Brentano Quartet and Sarah Rothenberg, piano, in performance at the Cullen Theater, Wortham Theater Center on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 8 p.m.

The concert unites works by two composers, born more than a century apart, who represent the complex story of Jews throughout Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries: Mieczys aw Weinberg's Piano Quintet, a dark and tragic composition that, in five movements, seems to encapsulate the Polish-Russian composer's life story; and, in contrast, Felix Mendelssohn's Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20, which exudes a hopeful vision of the future.

Mendelssohn (1809 1847), one of the most celebrated classical music composers, was born into an era of assimilation. His family moved out of the Jewish ghetto, embraced European values and achieved financial prosperity that afforded Mendelssohn top-tier education and performance opportunities. A child prodigy, his Octet for Strings, written when he was 16, remains one of the most exhilarating and inspiring works of chamber music ever composed.

Weinberg's (1919 1996) story lies in stark contrast. Born and raised in Warsaw, Weinberg too exhibited unusual musical talent from a young age, but his studies at the Warsaw Conservatory were interrupted in 1939 with the rise of the Nazis. He fled east to Minsk, and again to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he established ties to the artist community that brought recognition to the young composer's first symphony. While Weinberg was held in the highest regard by his contemporaries, the works of this brilliant and prolific musician were, until recently, unknown outside of Russia. He has gained a posthumous reputation as one of the most interesting composers of the 20th century (violinist Gidon Kremer).

The Daedalus Quartet (Min-Young Kim, violin; Matilda Kaul, violin; Jessica Thompson, viola; Thomas Kraines, cello) will be accompanied by Sarah Rothenberg, piano, for this rare performance of Weinberg's Piano Quintet. The Brentano Quartet (Mark Steinberg, violin; Serena Canin, violin; Misha Amory, viola; Nina Lee, cello) will join for Mendelssoh's Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20.

Tickets for Weinberg and Mendelssohn are available from $37.50. Tickets are available by contacting Da Camera, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before the concert begins.





