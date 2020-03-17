DACAMERA Announces March Concert Cancellations Due To Coronavirus

Following the recommendations of County Judge Hidalgo, DACAMERA has canceled all performances and events through March 31 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus.

The concerts affected by the cancellation are:

• Dafnis Prieto Big Band, March 21

• Richard Goode, piano, March 24

Visit DACAMERA's website here to read more information about the cancellations and recommendations for those who have already purchased tickets to cancelled shows.

At this time, all scheduled events after March 31 are expected to take place as planned. However, DACAMERA will continue to monitor city recommendations and make changes as needed. Check dacamera.com for frequent updates.

Dear friends of DACAMERA,

Following the CDC's recommendation to cancel all gatherings of over 50 people for the next eight weeks, it is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the remainder of our 2019/2020 season.

The following options are available to subscribers and single ticket buyers. Please remember, if you are in a position to do so, donating back your tickets puts DACAMERA in a stronger position to continue to fulfill our mission to inspire individuals and enrich communities through diverse and inventive musical experiences. As we confront this difficult time, your donation is more meaningful than ever.

DACAMERA Subscribers:

If you are not in a position to donate the full value of your remaining tickets, could you consider donating back 50% or 25% of the value? If so, simply email boxoffice@dacamera.com and say "I would like to donate 50% (or 25%) of the value of my remaining tickets and receive a partial refund."

Donate your tickets: As a nonprofit arts organization, DACAMERA depends on the generous support of our audience. Please email boxoffice@dacamera.com and we will send you a receipt for your taxes. If you cannot donate back the full amount, could you consider a partial refund? If so, simply email us at boxoffice@dacamera.com and say "I would like to donate half my purchase and receive a partial refund."

Request a refund by emailing boxoffice@dacamera.com.

DACAMERA is a nimble and strong organization and we are confident that we will move forward with energy, compassion and creativity. But right now, of uppermost importance is the health and safety of our community, and we hope all will be vigilant in protecting themselves and others by following all CDC, city and county guidelines for the immediate future.

We have an exciting 2020/2021 season in the works and we look forward to sharing that announcement with you as soon as the timing is appropriate.

With all our best wishes,

DACAMERA - Transformative Musical Experiences





