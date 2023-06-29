Creative Movement Practices To Present SECRET IN THE WINGS, July 7- July 22

A twisted collection of long forgotten fairy tales entwined together by Mary Zimmerman to explore the imaginative magic that lies within a child's eyes.

Creative Movement Practices has announced its Summer production of Mary Zimmerman's The Secret in the Wings playing at the MATCH in Houston.

When her parents ignore her pleadings, a young girl is left at home to be watched over by an amorous ogre. The monster offers her six fairy tales, each one deadlier than the last, and each a part of a greater mystery. Will the girl be swept away by the darkness, or live to tell her own tale? 

(Re)discover long forgotten or seldom-told lore through an enchanting carousel of stories woven by dreams, dry wit, and magic. The Secret in the Wings is a suspenseful, grimly humorous adaptation by Tony award-winning writer/director Mary Zimmerman

As the second production of their second season, Creative Movement Practices' founder Sarah Sneesby (sarahsneesby.com) chose to bring the whimsical and twisted fairy tale tellings adapted by Mary Zimmerman to life. “I have long admired Mary Zimmerman's collaborative, movement-intensive process to bring a new work to stage. Producing The Secret in the Wings requires creativity, movement, and collaboration to effectively weave the loom of these rarely-told tales throughout the show. The beauty in this production is that it has so much room for collaborative exploration, allowing me to facilitate a synergistic environment in which our creative team and actors can create inspiring, transformative pieces which is the very core of the CMP's values.” 

The Secret in the Wings runs July 7-22nd in Matchbox 1 at the MATCH. Tickets and Schedule can be found here: Click Here.




