Classical Theatre Company Postpones Production of THE CIRCLE Due To Tragic Fire

The final production of Classical Theatre Company 15th Anniversary Season - The Circle - has been indefinitely postponed due to circumstances beyond their control.

A tragic fire broke out in Winter Street Studios on December 20, 2022 and the fallout caused hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of damage to the building and the tenants. Classical Theatre Company is one of those tenants as the company's administrative offices and rehearsal space are housed in Winter Street Studios. As such, they have been virtually unable to access the building since January and their operations have been dramatically impacted.

"We held off on this decision for as long as possible, but the timeline to move back into the building kept getting pushed back due to the extensive damage throughout Winter Street Studios," says CTC Executive Artistic Director John Johnston. "It was particularly painful because we had so recently lost a season and a half to the COVID shutdown."

The Deal Company hopes to allow tenants back into the building by May, but that will be too late to produce The Circle as scheduled. For members of the public that have already purchased a ticket, they can provide a credit to future a CTC production, or if preferred, a refund can be processed. To handle any ticketing requests, please contact Andrew Love at AndrewL@classicaltheatre.org.