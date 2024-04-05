Cast Theatrical Presents A.R. Gurney's THE DINING ROOM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cast Theatrical presents A.R. Gurney's comedy of manners, The Dining Room.

Set in the dining room of a typical well-to-do household, a mosaic of interrelated scenes - some funny, some touching and some rueful - are taken together to create an in-depth portrait of the upper-middle-class WASP family: from young boys to stern grandfathers; from giggling teenage girls to Irish housemaids.

“Time is not linear in this play,” says Director Stephanie Phillips. “Scenes go backwards and forwards from the 1930's to the 1980's.”

With a cast of eight actors playing over fifty roles collectively, The Dining Room is a unique theatrical experience for audiences.

Tickets

Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from April 5 – 21, 2024. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. on Sundays and a Thursday evening performance at 7:30 p.m. on April 11. Tickets start at $22 each, with discounts for senior, military and student patrons and are available at www.casttheatrical.com.

About Cast Theatrical Company

Cast Theatrical Company is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.