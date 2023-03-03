Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast Announced for RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe

RENT will run May 16 - 28 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Houston's home for musical theatre, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS), has announced the cast of its brand-new original staging of Jonathan Larson's iconic Bohemian musical, RENT!

"RENT is one of those new classics that is beloved by so many, and this will be the first time we've produced a brand-new production of it," said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges. "We have an amazing director, Ty Defoe, who is bringing an incredible vision for this production to life on stage."

Leading the cast of RENT is Scott Redmond in the role of "Mark Cohen," Adrian Lopez as "Roger Davis," Teresa Zimmerman as "Maureen Johnson," Simone Gundy as "Joanne Jefferson," Tomás Matos as "Angel Dumott Schunard," Will Mann as "Tom Collins," Isabella De Souza Moore as "Mimi Marquez," and Jamall Houston as "Benjamin Coffin, III".

Joining them in the ensemble are: Kahlil Cabble, Dwayne Cook, Jack Gereski, Jayson Kolbicz, Stephanie Jones, Tyler Lewis, Miles Marmolejo, Dominick Pecikonis, Gemini Quintos, Sarah Sachi, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, and Raven Justine Troup.

The teen ensemble, which is made up of students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre includes: Anastasia Bevis, Glenn Carter, Jasmine Lin, Dylan Loria, Gracie McDaniel, Sydney Meek, Gwyneth Parrish, Rizal Patagoc, Laiza Rivera, Bella Sanchez, Jayden Strawn, and Jaqueline Trinh-Juarez.

RENT is directed by Ty Defoe.

"I am looking forward to getting to dive deeper into the material for this show with the designers and cast! We will be looking at it through the lens of today!" said Defoe.

Joining Defoe on the production is Musical Director, Wiley DeWeese; Choreographer, Monica Josette; Scenic Designer, Ryan McGettigan; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady; Lighting Designer, Brian Tovar; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; and Assistant Director, Stacy Hawking. Casting for RENT is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Peete.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT is a magnificent and sensational musical that has captured the hearts of millions of theatre fans around the world. Created by Theatre Under The Stars for a Houston audience, this brand-new production will inspire audiences and make memories to last a lifetime. A glorious production only at Theatre Under The Stars. RENT runs May 16 - 28 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.




