Bach Society Performs Complete Brandenburg Concertos This Spring

Conductor Rick Erickson and the Bach Orchestra will perform the six instrumental works known as the Brandenburg Concertos in two performances on March 10 and April 14, 2023, at 7pm at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.

Composed in the Italian concerto grosso style, Bach presented these distinct works to Christian Ludwig, Margrave of Brandenburg-Schwedt in 1721. An orchestral revelation in the Baroque era, Bach pioneered unusual combinations of instruments such as pairing violas and viola de gamba minus violins, and created extended solos most notably for the harpsichord, which was a new emphasis in the 18th century.

The concerts will be performed alongside art of the period in the European Galleries at MFAH, 1001 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005. Tickets are available now for $50 per person, per performance; students $20; and may be ordered online at www.bachsocietyhouston.org or via email at lmarx@bachsocietyhouston.org.

"We are thrilled to play these rich and colorful Bach concertos during our 40th Anniversary season," said Rick Erickson, director of Bach Society Houston. "While these compositions demonstrate a classic Italian concerto style, Bach pushes out the musical borders employing a wide variety of instrumentation. Horns, flute, trumpet, oboe, trios of violas, cellos, violins, and harpsichord combine to create an extraordinary effect."

Houston audiences have not had the opportunity to hear the full Brandenburg Concerto in several years, making these performances a not to miss event.

Bach Society Houston (BSH) was founded in 1982 at Christ the King Lutheran Church to present Bach's cantatas in the context of a Sunday evening vesper service. In 1995 the church installed the "Bach Organ" built by Fritz Noack which is ideally suited for the performance of Bach's organ music. Now enjoying its 40th year in presenting preeminent Bach performances, the Society is currently under the direction of Rick Erickson, the former director of the Holy Trinity Bach Vespers in NYC. Erickson took the Bach Choir to BachFest in Leipzig, Germany in 2017, the first professional American choir to receive an invitation. The Choir will return for its second performance at BachFest in June 2023. BSH presents and performs Bach Vespers, chamber music and organ recitals, plus special concerts. Visit www.bachsocietyhouston.org to learn more about the 2022-2023 season.