BWW Previews: A LITTLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS at Main Street Theater

This holiday season Main Street Theater is offering a special presentation of A LITTLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS which is a play based on the writings of Laura Ingalls Wilder adapted by playwright and actor James DeVita. It is part of their Theater for Youth program, and all shows are at the MATCH complex in Midtown Houston. This continues their tradition of presenting pieces that engage children with classic literature works, and this year includes a special appearance by a member of the Ingalls family this Sunday November 21st. R. Lee Ingalls has recently published a book called INGALLS ON THE PRAIRIE which describes the adventures of his family throughout the 1900s.

R. Lee Ingalls is a cousin of Laura Ingalls Wilder, and about as close as you can get from the lineage of the original family featured in the semi-autobiographical books in the LITTLE HOUSE series. Charles Ingalls fathered Mary, Laura, Carrie, Frederick and Grace. His only boy passed away very young, and the girls in the family never carried on the line past one generation. Laura had a daughter named Rose who had a son who died before birth. No direct descendants remain from Laura's immediate family. R. Lee Ingalls is a descendent of Lansford James who was a brother to Charles. He shares a lineage that descends from Laura's grandfather, and he has tried to carry on the message of the Ingalls family and their legacy.

He will be in attendance of A LITTLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS only on Sunday November 21st at the 12:30pm and 3:30pm performances. Tickets are available at the Main Street Theater website whose link can be found at the last part of this article. He will be answering questions as part of the cast and crew talkback after the show, and will be signing copies of his book in the lobby. Broadway World sat down with the author to discuss his work and what he thinks about seeing A LITTLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS for the first time.

BROADWAY WORLD: What do you feel is the message of the LITTLE HOUSE books to audiences today at Christmas?

R. Lee Ingalls: The continued importance of her work is that she told the ordinary lives of Americans at a critical time in our country's history. They seem to be more and more meaningful as time moves on. The stories of everyday Americans are not often told, even though they can be extremely interesting.

BROADWAY WORLD: What are you hoping to achieve with your works, and continuing a literary legacy for the Ingalls?

R. Lee Ingalls: I'm hoping to continue telling the stories of everyday Americans like the Ingalls family to illustrate how historical events impact the lives of working class people. I am hoping that can be the parallel to Laura's works, and what I am planning to do.

BROADWAY WORLD: What is your first book about?

R. Lee Ingalls: It is the early years of my parents - Gene and Fern Ingalls. The story covers their childhood, how they met, and how they brought eight children into the world during the mid 1900s.

BROADWAY WORLD: Do you see patterns in your family when you read or see interpretations of Laura's works?

R. Lee Ingalls: Oh definitely. We believed strongly in family gatherings just like Laura describes. Sewing seems to be a tradition that carries on in our family from Laura's generation. The biggest thing I see is the propensity to move around the country a lot. That characterized Laura's family, and I saw that happen with my parents and my siblings.

BROADWAY WORLD: What are you hoping to see in Main Street Theater's production of A LITTLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS?

R. Lee Ingalls: Some of the core values of Laura's works were honesty, integrity, and when given the opportunity to do the right thing you did it. I am hoping to see those foundations along with a good story that is well acted.

BROADWAY WORLD: Was Christmas a big holiday for your family?

R. Lee Ingalls: Yes, of course it was. It was my grandmother and mother's favorite holiday, and in both households you got a sense of the warmth of Christmas. To this day I decorate my house as much as possible, and have had a holiday gathering for family and friends for over forty years.