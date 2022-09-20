Alley Theatre to Kick Off the Holiday Season with a New Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Alley's holiday tradition, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. This brand-new adaptation by Artistic Director Rob Melrose is now coming to life on stage under his direction. The magical re-telling of this classic holiday story follows Ebenezer Scrooge's journey with the three ghostly apparitions who visit him on Christmas Eve. Resident Acting Company member David Rainey returns in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for the fifth time at the Alley.

Inspired by the original novella, Melrose captures Dickens' witty wording and evocative style to surprise audiences with new scenes of the familiar story they might not know! With rich Victorian costumes by Raquel Barreto, surprising magical elements created by acclaimed illusionist Jim Steinmeyer, and beautifully sung holiday carols arranged by John L. Cornelius II, A Christmas Carol tells the beloved story of Scrooge and his miraculous transformation, a powerful message of forgiveness and reminder of our human responsibility to help those with need. This new production of a holiday tradition is the perfect way for families to recapture the nostalgia of Christmases past and to create memories for many Christmases to come.

Performances of A Christmas Carol begin Friday, November 18 and run through Friday, December 30 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets are available by calling 713.220.5700 or online at alleytheatre.org. Perfect for family audiences (children ages 6 and older).

"In this new adaptation, my desire was first and foremost to capture the beauty, the humor, and the rich details of Dickens' writing," shares director Rob Melrose. "In addition to depicting Dickens' London, featuring spectacular Victorian dollhouses, our production is full of Christmas carols and magic. Ghosts appear and disappear; they take Scrooge all around London and through time. To capture the magic of this Christmas story, Jim Steinmeyer is doing our illusions. He has consulted for many famous magicians and designed stage illusions for several Disney Theatrical Productions on Broadway. Plus, there is something surprising and extraordinary about each ghost."

"For decades, Alley Theatre's A Christmas Carol has been a holiday tradition for so many Houston families," says Managing Director Dean Gladden. "We are thrilled to share our spectacular all-new production, something that the creative team has been working on for the past three years."

The cast of A Christmas Carol includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Shawn Hamilton as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, Melissa Pritchett as Mrs. Cratchit, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, Christopher Salazar as Fred, and Todd Waite as Mr. Fezziwig.

Rounding out the adult cast are Christine Friale (Sense and Sensibility, A Christmas Carol) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Derrick J. Brent II (Sweat) as Young Adult Scrooge, Luis Quintero (A Christmas Carol, Sweat) as The Ghost of Christmas Future, and ensemble members John Ryan Del Bosque, Brittany Halen, Michelle Elaine (Clue, Dead Man's Cell Phone), Alric Davis, Jeremy Gee, Brandon Hearnsberger (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano), Adam Gibbs (Amerikin), Amanda Martinez, and swings Brock Hatton and Donna Bella Litton.

The young actor cast will be announced at a later date.

The creative team of A Christmas Carol includes Choreographer Christopher Windom, Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Raquel Barreto, Lighting Designer Cat Tate Starmer, Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers, Illusion Designer Jim Steinmeyer, Puppet Designer Afsaneh Aayani, Music Director John L. Cornelius II, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Dialect Coach Jim Johnson, Stage Manager Rebecca R.D. Hamlin, and Assistant Stage Manager Emily Bohannan.

DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION:

From December 15, 2022 through December 30, 2022, a paid digital version of A Christmas Carol filmed live at the Alley, will be available for viewing. Digital tickets are $25 and can be purchased at alleytheatre.org. Limited digital tickets will be available for purchase.

TICKETS:

Tickets to A Christmas Carol are now on sale and start at $26. Discounted tickets are available for military and senior, and any student, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for $16 for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

Performances of A Christmas Carol are Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A Christmas Carol is recommended for general audiences, ages 6 and up. Select weekday matinees available for student matinees. Please contact Elena Valladolid-Rivera at education@alleytheatre.org for more information on student matinees.

SPECIAL EVENT: DECK THE TREES

November 20, 2022- December 30, 2022: This annual tradition will be brought back with full holiday cheer this year at the Theatre as well as featured at George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB). The Deck the Trees Celebration will transform The Alley Theatre lobby and the George R. Brown window display along the Avenida in Downtown Houston into a winter wonderland of trees, festively decorated by Houston's leading designers and sponsored by generous businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit alleytheatre.org. For Deck the Trees sponsorship opportunities, please contact Janet Flynt at janetf@alleytheatre.org.