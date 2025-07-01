Alley Theatre to Host Young Actor Auditions for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alley Theatre is holding auditions for children between the ages of 5 and 13 to be considered for roles in Alley Theatre’s 2025 production of A Christmas Carol. Those wishing to audition must be available for rehearsals and performances October 21, 2025 through December 28, 2025.



REQUIREMENTS

Children must be between the ages of 5 and 13; and may not be members of AEA or SAG-AFTRA. The child auditioning must fall in this age bracket throughout the rehearsals and performances.



Children auditioning should be prepared to sing one verse a cappella from a traditional holiday song such as “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” or “O Come All Ye Faithful.” Children should also prepare an age-appropriate short monologue, story or joke. Total material prepared should not exceed two minutes.

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 24th and Friday, July 25th, 2025 by appointment only.

Parents may schedule their child by emailing contact information (Parent/Guardian name, Parent/Guardian phone number, the child’s first/last name and child’s age) to auditions@alleytheatre.org by Friday, July 18th. Audition slots tend to fill quickly. Slots will be assigned as the email requests come in, until they have been all assigned. Auditionees will receive an email confirmation of their audition slot, if time is still available.

WHERE: Alley Theatre at The Alley Theatre Center for Theatre Production – 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

