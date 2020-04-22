Alley Theatre Launches Alley @ Home Series With Performances, Behind the Scenes Videos, and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Alley Theatre is bringing the theatre to you to view in the comfort of your home, with its new Alley @ Home series.

Alley @ Home features content from its resident acting company members, exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, designer talks, and more.

Although the Alley's Summer Chills program was cancelled, actors will read classic murder mystery stories on Alley @ Home. Writers included will be Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie.

The series also features multiple behind the scenes videos, from Vietgone, Dead Man's Cell Phone, and Camp David.

In addition, The Alley has released a performances of the opening chorus in Shakespeare's Henry V, as part of its Virtual Stage section of Alley @ Home.

Learn more about Alley @ Home at alleytheatre.org/alley-at-home.

Watch the aforementioned Shakespeare performance below:





