Lutcher Theater Announces 2021-22 Season

Lutcher Theater has announced its upcoming 2021-22 season, including Broadway performances and more!

The season will open with a performance from Asleep at the Wheel on Saturday, October 16. Broadway shows making an appearance this season include Waitress, Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

To purchase a Premiere Season Package (8-10 shows) call (409) 886-5535 for more information. Spotlight Packages (4-7 shows) go on sale July 19. Single tickets go on sale August 16.

Check out the full lineup below!

Asleep at the Wheel

Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

With 10 Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Music Association, 31 albums and over 20 singles on the country charts, Asleep at the Wheel has sustained a thriving career and entertained fans for more than five decades.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.

Hairspray

Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

"Hairspray," Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour.

CeCe Winans

Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

With a staggering 12 Grammy Awards, 20 Dove Awards, and 7 Stellar Awards, CeCe Winans is one of the most accomplished and celebrated female gospel artists of all time.

Fiddler on the Roof

Sunday, March 6, 2022 - 7:00 p.m.

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as Fiddler on The Roof begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," Fiddler on The Roof will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

An Officer and A Gentleman

Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

This new musical is a sweeping romance based on the Oscar®-winning film starring Richard Gere.

*Show contains adult language and adult content.

South Pacific

Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Monday, April 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Waitress

Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town, an uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

*Show contains adult language and adult content.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom.