New Admission Arrangement Announced for LCSD Performance Venues

Starting from November 1, except for exempted persons, all persons will be required to use "LeaveHomeSafe" mobile application to scan the venue QR code before they are allowed to enter the Hong Kong Cultural Centre (HKCC).

Under the new arrangement, persons who are aged below 12 or aged 65 or above and those with disabilities that render use of the app difficult will be exempted from the requirement of using the app when they enter the HKCC. Exemptions will also be granted to individual persons depending on the actual circumstances. All exempted persons are required to complete a record form to register their names, the first four digits or letters of their identification documents, their contact numbers and the date and time of their visits.

They are also required to present relevant identification documents for verification at the request of the staff on-site during registration. The staff will also verify the contact numbers by making phone calls.



To avoid delay in admission, concert-goers are advised to allow enough time to complete the venue registration procedures.

