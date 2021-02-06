Hong Kong Theatre Company Announces Adult Acting Programmes

Hong Kong Theatre Company has announced its Adult Acting programmes.

With all of the company's Adult Acting programmes, you can take an internationally recognised qualification in Acting, Shakespeare and Musical Theatre.

The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art examinations, are a perfect addition to any serious performer's portfolio. Acknowledged by Drama Schools and universities all over the world, LAMDA is a leading force in the training of professional artists.

Contact Hong Kong Theatre Company today to start your LAMDA journey.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/hktheatrecompany