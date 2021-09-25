Hong Kong Philharmonic Presents BUTTERFLY LOVERS Violin Concerto
Performances continue tonight!
Music spans continents and crosses centuries, but the stories it tells, and the emotions it creates, are eternal and universal. No music-lover in Hong Kong will need any introduction to the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto , played by violinist Nancy Zhou . The same concert also features a piece that every concertgoer in the West knows and cherishes, also one of the most famous Russian works at all times - Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition , orchestrated by Ravel.
Performances:
24 SEP 2021 (Fri) 8:00pm
25 SEP 2021 (Sat) 8:00pm
Learn more and get tickets at https://ticket.urbtix.hk/internet/zh_TW/eventDetail/42330.
Winner of the 2018 Shanghai Isaac Stern Violin Competition, Nancy Zhou is lauded as one of today's probing musical voices . She has appeared on stage at the Carnegie Hall with the New York String Orchestra , and has also performed with the Finnish Radio Symphony, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, just to name a few. Have a glimpse of her past performance of the same violin concerto below!