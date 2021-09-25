Hong Kong Philharmonic Presents BUTTERFLY LOVERS Violin Concerto

Music spans continents and crosses centuries, but the stories it tells, and the emotions it creates, are eternal and universal. No music-lover in Hong Kong will need any introduction to the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto , played by violinist Nancy Zhou . The same concert also features a piece that every concertgoer in the West knows and cherishes, also one of the most famous Russian works at all times - Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition , orchestrated by Ravel.

Performances:

24 SEP 2021 (Fri) 8:00pm

25 SEP 2021 (Sat) 8:00pm

Learn more and get tickets at https://ticket.urbtix.hk/internet/zh_TW/eventDetail/42330.

Winner of the 2018 Shanghai Isaac Stern Violin Competition, Nancy Zhou is lauded as one of today's probing musical voices . She has appeared on stage at the Carnegie Hall with the New York String Orchestra , and has also performed with the Finnish Radio Symphony, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, just to name a few. Have a glimpse of her past performance of the same violin concerto below!