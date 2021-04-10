Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Launches First NFT Trading Platform in Hong Kong

NFT can be used in a wide range of applications but is currently growing fastest in the art world in particular.​​​​​​​

Apr. 10, 2021  
Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Launches First NFT Trading Platform in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange (HKD.com), the first combined online and physical exchange in Hong Kong, has announced its plans for Hong Kong's first one-stop trading platform for NFT (Non-Fungible Token) digital artwork. Scheduled to open in the third quarter of this year, it will be the first digital asset exchange in Hong Kong built on blockchain technology offering an NFT trading platform.

As the digital crypto-asset wave sweeps the world, HKD.com is taking the lead in bringing a one-stop NFT trading platform to Hong Kong. The "HKD.com NFT Trading Platform" (tentative name) will provide artists with an online platform to publish, promote, trade and exchange their works, with a variety of crypto products to include digital art, animation, music and film.

Platform users can trade, buy, sell and exchange tokens through public offerings or competitive bidding, and artists can publish their digital artworks. HKD.com supports multiple fiat currencies and major cryptocurrencies and will offer over-the-counter fiat currency trading services. In addition, serving as a one-stop service platform, HKD.com will also provide physical store and exhibition services for artists, providing a complete one-stop service.

Mr. Kelvin Yeung, Founder and CEO of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange, said that in view of the lack of a credible trading platform for the digital creation market in Hong Kong, he decided to develop the NFT business and launch a related trading platform on HKD.com, to help local artists add value to their talents as well as to promote development of the art world.

NFT is a new form of digital asset, currently based on digital content distributed on the blockchain, including digital design, digital music, digital video and other digital creations. NFT can be used in a wide range of applications but is currently growing fastest in the art world in particular.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Danny Becker
Danny Becker
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy

Related Articles View More Hong Kong Stories
Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season Photo

Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

Drama School Hong Kong Launches Registration For Adult and Young People Classes Photo

Drama School Hong Kong Launches Registration For Adult and Young People Classes

HK Phil X MTR Jointly Present PHIL YOUR MTR RIDE WITH MUSIC To Fill Up Passengers Journeys Photo

HK Phil X MTR Jointly Present PHIL YOUR MTR RIDE WITH MUSIC To Fill Up Passengers' Journeys

HK Rep Presents A WINTER FUNERAL Photo

HK Rep Presents A WINTER FUNERAL


More Hot Stories For You

  • South Street Seaport Museum Participates In 36 Days Of Type
  • Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes April 12-16
  • VIDEO: Watch New York City Ballet's WHEN WE FELL & Behind The Scenes Documentary
  • South Street Seaport Museum Presents 'Beyond Titanic: Travel And Immigration In The Era Of Ocean Liners'