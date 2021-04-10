Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Launches First NFT Trading Platform in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange (HKD.com), the first combined online and physical exchange in Hong Kong, has announced its plans for Hong Kong's first one-stop trading platform for NFT (Non-Fungible Token) digital artwork. Scheduled to open in the third quarter of this year, it will be the first digital asset exchange in Hong Kong built on blockchain technology offering an NFT trading platform.

As the digital crypto-asset wave sweeps the world, HKD.com is taking the lead in bringing a one-stop NFT trading platform to Hong Kong. The "HKD.com NFT Trading Platform" (tentative name) will provide artists with an online platform to publish, promote, trade and exchange their works, with a variety of crypto products to include digital art, animation, music and film.

Platform users can trade, buy, sell and exchange tokens through public offerings or competitive bidding, and artists can publish their digital artworks. HKD.com supports multiple fiat currencies and major cryptocurrencies and will offer over-the-counter fiat currency trading services. In addition, serving as a one-stop service platform, HKD.com will also provide physical store and exhibition services for artists, providing a complete one-stop service.

Mr. Kelvin Yeung, Founder and CEO of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange, said that in view of the lack of a credible trading platform for the digital creation market in Hong Kong, he decided to develop the NFT business and launch a related trading platform on HKD.com, to help local artists add value to their talents as well as to promote development of the art world.

NFT is a new form of digital asset, currently based on digital content distributed on the blockchain, including digital design, digital music, digital video and other digital creations. NFT can be used in a wide range of applications but is currently growing fastest in the art world in particular.