Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Experimental Dance Theatre TRIVIA, PERHAPS

Performances are on 9 and 10 December 2022 at 8/F Platform, Sheung Wan Civic Centre.

Nov. 21, 2022  
Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Experimental Dance Theatre TRIVIA, PERHAPS

Hong Kong Dance Company will present three performances of Experimental Dance Theatre Trivia, Perhaps on 9 and 10 December 2022 at 8/F Platform, Sheung Wan Civic Centre. The cast of nine young dancers will unleash their boundless imagination to bring you a multi-faceted vision of dance.

It's almost the end. Some people leave and some stay... When there's no one else around, they meet on the long 8/F platform at the end of the corridor. And they dance. Leaving everything behind. That's how it is. There's only dance. They mean it, they want to dance. Nothing needs to be said.

As a platform for exploring and realising creative dance visions, "8/F Platform" aims to bring together audiences, dancers and artists, encourage exchange and interaction, and serve as a catalyst for creativity. Since its inception, "8/F Platform" has produced many original works with artists from different backgrounds, showcasing new possibilities and dynamics for the development of dance in contemporary society. "8/F Platform" won the Hong Kong Dance Awards 2006 for its unique concept. In 2020, Jing won the "Outstanding Small Venue Production" award in the 22nd Hong Kong Dance Awards.

Summary (Within 100 words) Presented by the Hong Kong Dance Company, "8/F Platform" is a dance laboratory that embraces choreography, performance, education, demonstration, multi-disciplinary collaboration, and audience development. This December, Hong Kong Dance Company will stage three performances of Experimental Dance Theatre Trivia, Perhaps on 9 and 10 December 2022 at its 8/F Platform, Sheung Wan Civic Centre. The cast of nine young dancers will unleash their boundless imagination to bring you a multi-faceted vision of dance.

Choreography & Performance:

Ho Gi-lam, Lee Chun-hin, Lee Wai-yan, Chen Xiaoling, Tsang Ka-yee, Lau Cheuk-yi, Liu Ya-lien, Lo Sum-yu, Tai Chon-u

Artistic Coordinator: Xie Yin

Deputy Artistic Coordinator: Huang Lei

Dramaturg: Yan Dong

09-10.12.2022 (Fri -Sat) 8:00 pm

10.12.2022 (Sat) 3:00 pm

8/F Platform, Hong Kong Dance Company, Sheung Wan Civic Centre

$220 (Free seating)

Tickets are now available from art-mate：https://bit.ly/3dvZTw9

Programme & Ticketing Enquiries: 3103 1888 / www.hkdance.com

Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Experimental Dance Theatre TRIVIA, PERHAPS




The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The First Arts Tech Programme Photo
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The First Arts Tech Programme
To extend the horizon of creativity in arts with innovative technology, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will launch a series of Arts Tech programmes in its 2022/23 and 2023/24 Seasons. The inaugural programme will be the world premiere of The Metaverse Symphony by Hong Kong composer Elliot Leung, which will be held in May 2023 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.
Review: SWEET MANDARIN at the Theatre, Sheung Wan Civic Centre Photo
Review: SWEET MANDARIN at the Theatre, Sheung Wan Civic Centre
Opened on Friday 11th November 2022 at the Theatre, Sheung Wan Civic Centre, Sweet Mandarin tells the tale of 3 generations of Chinese women and their journey from East to West.
Internationally Acclaimed Soloists Light Up The Stage With Exciting Programmes Conducted B Photo
Internationally Acclaimed Soloists Light Up The Stage With Exciting Programmes Conducted By HK Phil Music Director Jaap Van Zweden
From November to December 2022, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HIK Phil) will present a superb line-up of programmes led by HK Phil Music Director Jaap van Zweden. Four virtuoso artists – HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang, cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Akiko Suwanai and pianist Niu Niu – will join Jaap at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.
HK Rep Presents THE TOP RESTAURANT Photo
HK Rep Presents THE TOP RESTAURANT
Life and its many facets are encapsulated in the rise and fall of a century-old Peking duck restaurant in The Top Restaurant, the play that launched former HKRep Resident Playwright He Jiping's career. Based on an ownership tussle over the renowned Fujude restaurant, this story is set in post-1911 Beijing. Foods and their many flavours become metaphors for life, enlivening characters and garnering resonance with the audience, engendering a classic that has transcended time.

More Hot Stories For You


Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Experimental Dance Theatre TRIVIA, PERHAPSHong Kong Dance Company Presents Experimental Dance Theatre TRIVIA, PERHAPS
November 21, 2022

Hong Kong Dance Company will present three performances of Experimental Dance Theatre Trivia, Perhaps on 9 and 10 December 2022 at 8/F Platform, Sheung Wan Civic Centre. The cast of nine young dancers will unleash their boundless imagination to bring you a multi-faceted vision of dance.  
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The First Arts Tech ProgrammeThe Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The First Arts Tech Programme
November 18, 2022

To extend the horizon of creativity in arts with innovative technology, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will launch a series of Arts Tech programmes in its 2022/23 and 2023/24 Seasons. The inaugural programme will be the world premiere of The Metaverse Symphony by Hong Kong composer Elliot Leung, which will be held in May 2023 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.
Internationally Acclaimed Soloists Light Up The Stage With Exciting Programmes Conducted By HK Phil Music Director Jaap Van ZwedenInternationally Acclaimed Soloists Light Up The Stage With Exciting Programmes Conducted By HK Phil Music Director Jaap Van Zweden
November 9, 2022

From November to December 2022, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HIK Phil) will present a superb line-up of programmes led by HK Phil Music Director Jaap van Zweden. Four virtuoso artists – HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang, cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Akiko Suwanai and pianist Niu Niu – will join Jaap at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.
HK Rep Presents THE TOP RESTAURANTHK Rep Presents THE TOP RESTAURANT
November 8, 2022

Life and its many facets are encapsulated in the rise and fall of a century-old Peking duck restaurant in The Top Restaurant, the play that launched former HKRep Resident Playwright He Jiping's career. Based on an ownership tussle over the renowned Fujude restaurant, this story is set in post-1911 Beijing. Foods and their many flavours become metaphors for life, enlivening characters and garnering resonance with the audience, engendering a classic that has transcended time.
Hong Kong Phil Presents YU LONG | FAURE REQUIEM Next MonthHong Kong Phil Presents YU LONG | FAURE REQUIEM Next Month
October 31, 2022

Still waters run deep. Gabriel Fauré was a quiet man, and there’s no anger or fury in his haunting Requiem — just some of the loveliest choral music ever written. But it can’t conceal a world of heartfelt emotion. It’ll make a perfect contrast to Berlioz’s colourful and vivid Roman Carnival Overture, and Chen Qigang’s modern masterpiece: a profoundly poetic meeting of Eastern and Western musical traditions.