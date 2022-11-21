Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Experimental Dance Theatre TRIVIA, PERHAPS

Hong Kong Dance Company will present three performances of Experimental Dance Theatre Trivia, Perhaps on 9 and 10 December 2022 at 8/F Platform, Sheung Wan Civic Centre. The cast of nine young dancers will unleash their boundless imagination to bring you a multi-faceted vision of dance.

It's almost the end. Some people leave and some stay... When there's no one else around, they meet on the long 8/F platform at the end of the corridor. And they dance. Leaving everything behind. That's how it is. There's only dance. They mean it, they want to dance. Nothing needs to be said.

As a platform for exploring and realising creative dance visions, "8/F Platform" aims to bring together audiences, dancers and artists, encourage exchange and interaction, and serve as a catalyst for creativity. Since its inception, "8/F Platform" has produced many original works with artists from different backgrounds, showcasing new possibilities and dynamics for the development of dance in contemporary society. "8/F Platform" won the Hong Kong Dance Awards 2006 for its unique concept. In 2020, Jing won the "Outstanding Small Venue Production" award in the 22nd Hong Kong Dance Awards.

Summary (Within 100 words) Presented by the Hong Kong Dance Company, "8/F Platform" is a dance laboratory that embraces choreography, performance, education, demonstration, multi-disciplinary collaboration, and audience development. This December, Hong Kong Dance Company will stage three performances of Experimental Dance Theatre Trivia, Perhaps on 9 and 10 December 2022 at its 8/F Platform, Sheung Wan Civic Centre. The cast of nine young dancers will unleash their boundless imagination to bring you a multi-faceted vision of dance.

Choreography & Performance:

Ho Gi-lam, Lee Chun-hin, Lee Wai-yan, Chen Xiaoling, Tsang Ka-yee, Lau Cheuk-yi, Liu Ya-lien, Lo Sum-yu, Tai Chon-u

Artistic Coordinator: Xie Yin

Deputy Artistic Coordinator: Huang Lei

Dramaturg: Yan Dong

09-10.12.2022 (Fri -Sat) 8:00 pm

10.12.2022 (Sat) 3:00 pm

8/F Platform, Hong Kong Dance Company, Sheung Wan Civic Centre

$220 (Free seating)

Tickets are now available from art-mate：https://bit.ly/3dvZTw9

Programme & Ticketing Enquiries: 3103 1888 / www.hkdance.com