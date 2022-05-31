Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Dance Company Announces Art Education Theatre ALL ABOUT THE THREE KINGDOMS

Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms is a family-friendly performance for audiences of all ages.

May. 31, 2022  
Gaining mastery of dance through years of practice, dancers convey the beauty of tradition in their rich and expressive movements. We'd like to offer you a chance to share in the joy of artistic creation in our vivid and interactive new dance performance. Pick your seat in the theatre and immerse yourself in the magic of dance!

Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms is a family-friendly performance for audiences of all ages. Through the show, which brings alive tales from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, audiences can gain deeper insights into arts appreciation. In three excerpts from this great classic, we'll share the heartaches and tribulations of its heroes as they face troubled times.

Tickets NOW available at URBTIX and art-mate.

Special packages for both workshops and performances are available on art-mate.

