HK Phil Brings Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter And Distinguished Pianist Simon Trpčeski To Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has announced two upcoming programmes, featuring acclaimed violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter in an all-John Williams programme, and the extraordinary pianist Simon Trpčeski in Liszt's piano concerto. Both programme will take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Tickets are now available at URBTIX.

Anne-Sophie Mutter Plays John Williams (29 & 30 January)

The world-acclaimed violinist and four-time Grammy Award winner Anne-Sophie Mutter returns to the HK Phil stage for two enchanting evenings dedicated to the music of John Williams. In her HK Phil debut, Colombian American conductor Lina González-Granados leads these remarkable performances that blend the beauty of classical music with the magic of film music.

The programme features a selection of Williams's most beloved works, including iconic music from Indiana Jones, Star Wars and Harry Potter series. The highlight of the evening is the Violin Concerto no. 2, a spellbinding piece commissioned by John Williams and written specifically for Mutter.

Philippe Jordan & Simon Trpčeski (12 February)

Distinguished Macedonian pianist Simon Trpčeski returns to the HK Phil stage for an unforgettable performance of Liszt's Piano Concerto no. 2, a work that intricately weaves technical brilliance with lyrical depth, showcasing Trpčeski's exceptional talent.

Philippe Jordan, acclaimed Swiss conductor who is appointed as Music Director Designate of the Orchestre National de France, will direct the orchestra in his HK Phil debut in three colourful works by Ravel – Valses nobles et sentimentales, Daphnis et Chloé Suite no. 2, and La valse. The HK Phil Chorus will join the Orchestra for Daphnis et Chloé.