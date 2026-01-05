Daniele Gatti Returns to Lead the HK Phil in Hong Kong and Guangzhou

🎭 NEW! Hong Kong Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hong Kong & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will welcome the return of the esteemed Maestro Daniele Gatti in January 2026 for a programme featuring masterpieces by Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Mahler. Following the Hong Kong performances, the HK Phil will perform Mahler's Seventh Symphony in Guangzhou.

Swire Maestro Series: Gatti Conducts Mendelssohn and Beethoven (17 & 18 January)

Under Daniele Gatti's baton, the HK Phil presents a programme of classical elegance and delight. The concert opens with Beethoven's Egmont Overture, distilling Goethe's tragedy into a journey from oppression to triumph. Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony, composed during his Grand Tour and described by the composer as “the most joyful piece I have yet composed,” radiates Mediterranean colour — sunlit skies, solemn processions, majestic monuments and a Neapolitan saltarello. Beethoven's Fourth Symphony, written between the heroic Third and the iconic Fifth, crowns the evening in uplifting B flat major.

Daniele Gatti Conducts Mahler 7 (23 & 25 January, Hong Kong & Guangzhou)

Following his stunning success conducting Mahler's Third Symphony in March 2025, Maestro Daniele Gatti returns to lead the HK Phil in Mahler's majestic Seventh Symphony. Often referred to as Mahler's "Song of the Night," this symphony weaves an extravagant tapestry of orchestral colour, showcasing unconventional instruments such as the tenor horn, mandolin and guitar, along with distinctive writing that gives each section of the orchestra its moment to shine.

Following the Hong Kong performance, the HK Phil will present the same programme on 25 January (Sun) at 4PM at the Xinghai Concert Hall Symphony Hall in Guangzhou. Tickets are priced at RMB¥880, ¥680, ¥480, ¥280 and ¥180. For details, please visit www.concerthall.com.cn/events/neweventdetail.php?id=4973

About Daniele Gatti, conductor

Daniele Gatti graduated as a composer and orchestra conductor at the Conservatorio “Giuseppe Verdi” in Milan. He is currently the Chief Conductor of the Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden and has been appointed as the next Music Director of the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, starting in 2026, where he served as Chief Conductor from 2022 to 2024. Previously, he was also Music Director of the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma and held other prestigious roles at important musical institutions.