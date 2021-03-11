HK Phil X MTR Jointly Present PHIL YOUR MTR RIDE WITH MUSIC To Fill Up Passengers' Journeys

Joyful classical music performed by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) is lighting up passengers' MTR journeys from today (12 March 2021) through to 3 April 2021.

The MTR Corporation has collaborated for the first time with the HK Phil to launch the new "Phil Your MTR Ride with Music" campaign. The intention is to refresh and enlighten Hong Kong passengers during the pandemic through beautiful and enchanting melodies in the MTR stations and train compartments. Passengers can also enjoy an intriguing audio-visual journey once they step into MTR stations and take a ride on MTR trains.

The collaboration between the MTR Corporation and the HK Phil presents uplifting orchestral music in an unconventional way, and brings classical music out of the concert hall and into the public transport system. Passengers will hear familiar music performed by the HK Phil and the Orchestra's Music Director Maestro Jaap van Zweden, and Resident Conductor Mr Lio Kuokman, when they enter station concourses1. A total of five popular works written by four renowned classical music composers - Dvořák, Mozart, Shostakovich and Wagner - will be heard.

Passengers can also enjoy an extraordinary visual experience on the concourse and through the in-train TVs. This music video showcases members of the HK Phil including Resident Conductor Mr Lio Kuokman, Concertmaster Mr Jing Wang, piccolo player Ms Linda Stuckey, and Mr Steven Chan from the administration team, along with more than 30 musicians, and offers an unprecedented look at an orchestra set up to perform the music of the famous composer Bernstein on a train and in a station. Dr Rex Auyeung, Chairman of MTR Corporation, and Mr Benedikt Fohr, Chief Executive of the HK Phil, also make special appearances in the video. Details of the campaign can be found in Appendix 1.

"The Corporation strives to enrich passengers' travelling experience and we have been integrating art into our railway system through the 'Art in MTR' programme to promote art appreciation. Everyone in Hong Kong has faced unprecedented challenges over the past year. Due to the pandemic, many cultural and entertainment events have been cancelled or postponed," said Dr Rex Auyeung, Chairman of MTR Corporation. "The power of music is without boundaries. Through this collaboration, we hope to bring classical music to our railway system and liven up the MTR journeys of our passengers."

Mr Benedikt Fohr, Chief Executive of the HK Phil, said, "Over the past months, the HK Phil has demonstrated great resilience in facing unexpected changes. It is our mission to share classical music in any accessible way with people in the city and beyond, not just in designated venues. In addition to a wide range of online programmes which the Orchestra has curated, we are excited about the collaboration with the MTR Corporation which makes the Orchestra a companion to each and every passenger during their MTR journeys." Mr Fohr continued, "On behalf of the HK Phil, I would also like to thank the MTR Corporation for their support to our brand-new Ambassador Fund as one of the first corporate patrons. Their support allows the Orchestra to stay connected with audiences and make our music heard everywhere at any time, including on MTR rides."

The new "Phil Your MTR Ride with Music" video can be viewed on both the MTR and HK Phil websites, YouTube Channels, Facebook and Instagram. More information about the music presented for this campaign, behind-the-scenes video clips, together with other online performances presented by the HK Phil musicians, are available on the campaign websites at www.mtr.com.hk/en/customer/main/hkphilmusic.html and hkphil.org/media/marketing-collaborations/hkphilxmtr.