HK Phil Joins Hands with Agnes Chan For SONG FOR CHILDREN

For the first time, singer-songwriter Agnes Chan will collaborate with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra to present a concert for families and children. The concert will be conducted by the HK Phil’s Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman. Tickets are now available at URBTIX.

Since starting her singing career at 14, Agnes Chan has sold more than 10 million albums and CDs in Asia, earning more than 50 gold and platinum records and CDs in Hong Kong and Japan. In addition to her musical career, Chan is an educator and author, holding a PhD in Education from the Stanford University. She has published 108 books in Japanese, English and Chinese.

In this heartwarming concert, Chan will pair her songs with inspiring stories from her experiences meeting children around the world as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She will also discuss important child-rearing issues, reflecting on her own journey of overcoming shyness and finding self-esteem through volunteer work.

Agnes Chan said, “It is my great honour to collaborate with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra to create this concert. After much consideration, we decided to celebrate children, love and peace through music and songs. We hope families can attend together, and children can have a first-hand experience enjoying the glorious music of the HK Phil. We hope that the concert will bring you laughter, tears, good memories, and feelings that can only be expressed through music.”

The programme features Chan’s classic hits, including Returning Swallows, Happiness is Already Right Next to You, Carnations in the Rain, and Beyond the Rose Garden. It also showcases beloved global children’s songs and orchestral pieces, such as The Sherman Brothers’ It’s a Small World, Yoon Geug Young’s Half Moon, Brahms’ Hungarian Dance no. 5, and Dvořák’s Slavonic Dance no. 8. Other highlights include three medleys arranged by local composer/arranger Ng Cheuk-yin, featuring children’s songs, Cantonese classics, and Japanese hits. The Hong Kong Children’s Choir will join Chan in singing children's songs from around the world in various languages.

