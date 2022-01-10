FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre This Month

Fiddler on the Roof comes to China in 2022 at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre.

A decade before the Russian Revolution, there lives in the village of Anatevka a Jewish milkman named Tevye. His three grown daughters defy the traditional practice of matchmaking to pursue love in their own way, and their betrothed husbands hold very different views on life than the older generation. As the head of the family, Tevye worries about his daughters' well-being; at the same time, he faces hardship as the Tsarist regime drives Jewish settlers out of their homes. In the face of age-old traditions in decline, the onslaught of new values and the pain of losing everything, Tevye continues to nurture hope for the future, affirmed by love and perseverance.

Society evolves day by day as ancient values and traditions are challenged by the new. Just like the three young couples in the story, people must choose different paths in balancing love and family. They no longer blindly follow established rules, but search for that middle-ground between tradition and innovation, which is exactly how life sustains and gains new energy.

This long-running Broadway musical received a total of nine Tony awards (including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Musical Score, Best Director of a musical and Best Choreographer) and was made into a film in 1971. The musical numbers therein have since become well-loved tunes-among them Sunrise, Sunset, Matchmaker, If I were a Rich Man and Tradition-touching the whole world. This Cantonese performing version will bring our audience a special treat, both for the eye and ear.

Performances run 16-23 January 2022.

Learn more at https://www.hkrep.com/en/event/21-5/.