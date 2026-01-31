HK Phil Launches WE PICK YOU UP!' Initiative Expanding Students’ Access to Live Concerts

🎭 NEW! Hong Kong Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hong Kong & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra announced the launch of We Pick You Up!, a new education and outreach initiative which aims to enhance access to the joy of music for young audiences across the city.

The program addresses primary barriers that hinder young students from attending concerts — cost, distance, and context — by providing dedicated transportation and free concert tickets to them. Through this initiative, students age 6 to 12, along with their families, can travel to the Hong Kong Cultural Centre by specially wrapped We Pick You Up! buses to attend live performances by the HK Phil. The program also offers an opportunity for students to step out of the classroom and explore Hong Kong’s vibrant cultural landscape.

"The HK Phil believes in the transformative power of music," Bernhard Fleischer, Chief Executive of the HK Phil, said. "The We Pick You Up! initiative opens the door to the concert hall for students who might not otherwise have the chance to experience a live orchestra. We hope to provide an unforgettable first concert experience that serves as the foundation for a lifelong relationship with music."

The program kicks off January 31, with over 450 students and family members from Tai Po Baptist Public School and Tsuen Wan Government Primary School embarking on the designated HK Phil buses to attend two Cinematic Adventures: The Magic of Movie Music concerts under the Swire Community Concert series at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

The We Pick You Up! buses will continue their journey in April and May this year, bringing students and their families from their neighbourhoods to the Hong Kong Cultural Centre for HK Phil concerts and sending them home afterwards.

"The HK Phil’s considerate arrangements, including dedicated bus transportation, can expand students’ opportunities to attend live concerts," said Wong Lai-may, Principal of Tsuen Wan Government Primary School. "By encouraging parents and students to participate together, the program creates a shared experience of enjoying music, and enhances students’ interest in classical music and live performances."

Ms Carol Chan, Vice-Principal of Tai Po Baptist Public School, shared, "With the HK Phil new initiative, students have more opportunities to enjoy concerts," said Carol Chan, Vice-Principal of Tai Po Baptist Public School. "This is also a wonderful parent-child activity that allows students to connect with different communities."

The HK Phil places great importance on audience development and arts education, and runs various activities and programs to engage with youth and the community at large. For details about HK Phil’s education and outreach programs, please visit www.hkphil.org/explore.