THROUGH THE ROOTS Comes to da Playground Maui This Week

The performance is on Thursday, August 3 at 8:00pm HST.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

BAMP PROJECT presents THROUGH THE ROOTS at da Playground Maui, Wailuku, HI. The performance is on Thursday, August 3 at 8:00pm HST.

THROUGH THE ROOTS’ uplifting music includes a tantalizing blend of reggae, rock, and pop mixed with a vast array of ear pleasing guitar, drums and keyboard/synth play to mesh with the band’s catchy vocals, creating its unique sounds. TTR excels in live performances, allowing its young and older fans to truly experience the total musical package as the pumping crowd is wrapped into a high-energy, free-flowing show that leaves fans with a positive reaction.

THROUGH THE ROOTS came together as a band in 2008 and blended its unique sounds of reggae and rock music. TTR quickly captured music fans’ attention all over the West Coast as the band rose in popularity and became a must-see show while sharing the stage the past six years with highly respected groups like Rebelution, Iration, The Green, Pepper, Passafire, Tribal Seeds, Natural Vibrations, Fortunate Youth, and Alborosie, in various venues across the United States.

THROUGH THE ROOTS is led by lead vocalist Evan Hawkins, one of the rising young stars in Cali-Reggae music, Brady O’Rear - Keys  and Calvin Canha - Drums.


