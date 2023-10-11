THE WATER STATION Comes to the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre in November

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre present The Water Station, directed by MFA graduate student Marguerite Saxton. This captivating theatrical event invites theatregoers to embark on a thought-provoking journey through Ōta Shōgo's silent masterpiece exploring identity, loss, and the shared human experience. The Water Station will be performed at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre from November 15-18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and November 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets range from $8-$18.

Set against the backdrop of migration and the universal perils of existence, a series of travelers encounter a tap of running water, and sometimes each other, in the course of their journeys. The Water Station invites audiences to a meditative experience that transcends language and convention. According to the playwright, “there are words here…you just can’t hear them.” Saxton’s direction challenges viewers to perceive the world in a divested way. She notes, “I encourage everyone to come with an open mind and sense of curiosity. This piece has the potential to challenge you in new and, perhaps, unexpected or uncomfortable ways.” Audience advisories include: themes of death; sexuality; and partial nudity.

Saxton, a third-year MFA in Theatre Directing student, brings a wealth of experience and creativity to this production. Her dedication to avant-garde and movement-based theatre is palpable in her previous works which include a piece featured at the 2022 O‘ahu Fringe Festival, a surreal rendition of Edward Sakamoto’s play Lava, and a bilingual physical-theatre production entitled Elementos. With a diverse background including physical theatre, circus, butō, and technical theatre, Saxton is poised to deliver a compelling performance. Saxton’s selection of Ōta Shōgo's The Water Station reflects her deep fascination with the renowned Japanese playwright’s theatre philosophies. This play delves into the profound themes of death, aging, the transient nature of existence, migration, and the biological processes that define our humanity. While being committed to preserving the playwright’s original vision, Saxton’s creative direction incorporates new elements such as a living statue, a predominantly female cast, same-sex couples, original music by a local music-maker, and more.

The production boasts a cast of talented individuals, each contributing their skills and experiences to the creative force behind The Water Station. Some are UHM students while others are active members of the O‘ahu theatrical community. Additionally, the design team, including scenic designer Justin Fragiao, lighting designer Chris Patrinos, sound designer Jonny Lam, costume designer Caitlin Chavis, and dramaturg Maggie Ivanova, have come together to craft an immersive experience to complement Saxton’s artistic vision.

For more information about the show and the direct link to purchase tickets online visit: Click Here. For ticketing or accessibility questions, please email the box office at ktbox@hawaii.edu or call (808) 956-7655.