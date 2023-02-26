Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at 20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAIIASCENDING at Kennedy Theatre

The production runs through March 5.

Feb. 26, 2023  

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre is presenting, 20,000 Leagues Deep #hawaii_ascending a brand-new devised immersive Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) experience directed by alumnus and former HTY (Honolulu Theatre for Youth) Artistic Associate Alvin Chan, MFA. This world premiere production is an engaging interactive theatre experience specifically designed for young patrons (in grades 3-5) at Kennedy Theatre.

Check out photos below!

"Want to be a scientist on board a super-secret submarine and help save the world from the dangers of polluters? Then come on board the Nautilus and spin around the Pacific! But be careful, things might get a bit...slimy," says Director Chan.

Estimated run time is approximately 40 minutes and audience sizes are limited.

Public performances are available on Friday, February 24th and March 3rd starting at 7:00, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30 p.m. or on Saturday or Sunday February 26th, March 4th or 5th starting at 2:00, 2:30, 3:00, 3:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$8. Special school-time field-trip shows are also available at a discounted rate for school groups by contacting ktyouth@hawaii.edu.

Content warnings: flashing lights, fog effects, and possible jump scares. This unique production is not a "sit-down show"; it adventures through the Kennedy Theatre environment, so patrons should come ready to explore.

Chan believes that TYA productions that are inclusive and interactive allow the community and families to come together. Grandparents, parents, and their children can enjoy a shared experience as a family alongside other families. It's a chance to share a connection where children can see other children and parents see other parents. It is his belief that TYA productions help nurture communal experiences and strengthen the community. Chan notes, "What's most exciting about the intimacy and kinetic atmosphere of this production is that the audience is in the thick of the action, and what they do affects the story and allows the story to unfold. If you think about climate change, the whole concept can be just that; -- a far off concept that isn't a reality, -- but when you see it, when you're stuck in it, it becomes real."

For more information about the show and the direct link to purchase tickets online visit: manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/leagues.


20,000 Leagues Deep #hawaii_ascending

Kennedy Theatre,
UHM Department of
Theatre & Dance

February 24 & 26
March 3-5, 2023

FRI: 7:00, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30pm
SAT/SUN: 2:00, 2:30, 3:00, 3:30pm

Kennedy Theatre Environment
1770 East-West Road
Honolulu, HI 96822

TICKET PRICES:

$20 Regular

$18 Senior, Military, UH Faculty/Staff
$15 Non-UHM Students
$10 Youth (2-17 years old)

$8 Students with Valid UHM ID

Ticket prices include all service fees.

PURCHASE INFO:

Link to purchase tickets available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227153®id=98&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmanoa.hawaii.edu%2Fliveonstage%2Fleagues?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photos: First Look at 20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAIIASCENDING at Kennedy Theatre

Photos: First Look at 20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAIIASCENDING at Kennedy Theatre

Photos: First Look at 20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAIIASCENDING at Kennedy Theatre

Photos: First Look at 20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAIIASCENDING at Kennedy Theatre


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The January 2023 Go Try P Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The January 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest
The January Go Try PlayWrite winner is Elizabeth Shannon for her play  Shoot Your Shot.
Honolulu Theatre for Youth and the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Announc Photo
Honolulu Theatre for Youth and the Hawai'i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Announce 2023 Poetry Out Loud State Finals
Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) and the Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts announce the state finals for Poetry Out Loud.
The MACC Presents Hubbard Street Dance Chicago In A Maui Debut Performance in Castle Theat Photo
The MACC Presents Hubbard Street Dance Chicago In A Maui Debut Performance in Castle Theater Wednesday, March 1
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the Maui debut of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, one of the most original forces in contemporary dance, for a performance in Castle Theater Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 pm.
Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The February 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite Photo
Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The February 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite
Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the February prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

More Hot Stories For You


Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The January 2023 Go Try PlayWrite ContestKumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The January 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest
February 16, 2023

The January Go Try PlayWrite winner is Elizabeth Shannon for her play  Shoot Your Shot.
Honolulu Theatre for Youth and the Hawai'i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Announce 2023 Poetry Out Loud State FinalsHonolulu Theatre for Youth and the Hawai'i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Announce 2023 Poetry Out Loud State Finals
February 14, 2023

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) and the Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts announce the state finals for Poetry Out Loud.
Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The February 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWriteBamboo Ridge Press Announce The February 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite
February 2, 2023

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the February prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
Late Night Company Presents ALMOST THEATRE Next MonthLate Night Company Presents ALMOST THEATRE Next Month
January 24, 2023

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present Late Night Theatre Company's “disguised improv” production of Almost Theatre directed by UHM MFA students Arlo Chiaki Rowe and Robert Morris, III. This evening of improvisational theatre starts with fun and games but devolves into a “dress rehearsal” that goes horribly - or wonderfully wrong.
Honolulu Theatre For Youth to Present World Premiere Of HAPPY, SAD, SAD, HAPPYHonolulu Theatre For Youth to Present World Premiere Of HAPPY, SAD, SAD, HAPPY
January 21, 2023

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) will present the world premiere of Happy, Sad, Sad, Happy, by Annie Cusick Wood and The HTY Ensemble. The show was developed through a grant from the Hawaii State Department of Health, Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division as an initiative to promote Health Equity. 
share